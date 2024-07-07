This is the BioLite CampStove 2+, it’s a cleverly designed camp stove that harnesses the heat of your fire to generate electricity and charge your smartphone or other electronic devices.

The BioLite CampStove 2+ is a compact stove that can be used for cooking your food and boiling water when in the outdoors. It uses a fan-based system to burn sticks, twigs, pine cones, and other natural fuel sources cleanly with no smoke and minimal set up time.

Above Video: This is a short video from BioLite featuring a company engineer named Ben explaining how the CampStove 2+ actually works with the help of animated illustrations.

BioLite started out back in 2006 when a pair of friends named Alec and Jonathan got their heads together to design what they felt was the perfect 21st century camp stove. While camp stoves have existed in some form or another for hundreds of years, the advancement of technology has now deemed many of them to be antiquated.

What Alec and Jonathan did was design a small, lightweight stove with a central burn chamber, an airflow system powered by an electric fan, and a built-in thermoelectric generator.

The electric fan is adjustable for speed, and sends fresh air, and fresh oxygen, into the burn chamber ensuring a fast, clean burn with little to no smoke emitted. As the BioLite CampStove is compact, it can be fueled with small sticks and twigs which can be collected and broken down by hand, meaning you don’t need to carry an axe of hatchet.

The BioLite CampStove 2+

The BioLite CampStove 2+ is the latest version of the original BioLite design, it now produces 50% more powerful than its predecessor thanks to updated thermoelectrics and it has an onboard battery can store energy for when the stove isn’t in use.

Once you have a fire burning, the CampStove 2+ can boil a liter of water in just 4.5 minutes and it can charge your devices while you’re cooking. The side of the stove has an LED dashboard showing the strength of your fire, the fan level, and your available electrical power at a glance.

The BioLite CampStove 2+ retails for $150 USD and it includes everything you need to get started, including the main stove unit, an attached FlexLight flashlight for night use, a USB cable for internal battery charging, a firefighter, and a “stuff sack.”

