These are the Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars from the team at Nocs Provisions, they’re designed to last for life and as such they come with a lifetime warranty, and they retail for $95 USD.

These binoculars also have IPX7 waterproof certification, a GoodEye™ Glass system with anti-reflective coated lenses, and they offer 8x magnification — the equivalent of a 400 mm camera lens.

Nocs Provisions was founded by a team of friends in San Fransisco ten blocks up from the beach. In order to see what the waves were like from the front porch a pair of cheap binoculars was bought and they quickly became indispensable.

The lower quality of the binoculars led the team to start thinking of ways they could improve them, and before long new prototype binoculars were being designed and 3D print in order to test ergonomics.

Once a final design had been settled on they partnered with a manufacturer with over 35 years experience who worked with them to integrate optical coatings, prism technologies, and waterproofing methods to ensure the final design would offer some of the best optics in its class..

The Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 is now in full production and thanks to their rugged design, lifetime warranty, and low MSRP they have proven wildly popular with surfers, hikers, overlanders, and other explorers.

The IPx7 waterproof rating means they are submersible to 3 feet for 30 minutes, meaning they can cheerfully handle use in rain and snow, and each pair is sealed with nitrogen to prevent fogging. The GoodEye Glass consists of an emerald multi-layer coating that provides low flare broadband anti-reflection for good clarity, and the prisms are Swiss designed Bak-4 for crisp images regardless of the time of day.

The Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Binoculars come in four colorways including Cypress Poppy Orange, Orange and Green, and Squid Ink. They all retail for $95 USD and Huckberry are offering them with free US shipping and free returns.

