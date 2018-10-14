Isle of Man TT by Studio Kippenberger – Full Length Film

Isle of Man TT is a feature film by Studio Kippenberger, the world renowned team of filmmakers headed up by Christopher Kippenberger.
It’s notoriously difficult to capture the essence of the world’s most famous motorcycle race held annually on the Isle of Man – a self-governing British Crown dependency in the Irish Sea that’s roughly equidistant to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.
The Isle of Man TT, or more properly the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, is a series of motorcycle races that have taken place on the island each summer since 1907, with a few years skipped here and there for the occasional World War.
What sets the Isle of Man TT races apart from almost everything else is that it’s held on 37.7 miles of public roads that are temporarily closed for the event. There are no run off areas or soft barriers, just stone walls, buildings, and hedges. The racing is dangerous and fatalities are a common occurrence, in fact it’s unlikely the race would be permitted to continue anywhere else in the world.
This 20 minute long film offers a unique insight into the Isle of Man TT, with rider interviews and some staggeringly beautiful onboard footage. Once you’ve watched it you may want to follow Studio Kippenburger on Instagram here to stay up to date with their new releases.
Related Posts
1926 Isle of Man TT Competitor – Scott Flying Squirrel Racing Prototype
The Scott Flying Squirrel is almost certainly the most famous motorcycle made by the revered British marque, though it’s hard to tell if its fame comes from its brilliant name, or from its remarkably advanced engineering (for the time). The motorcycle you see here is a Flying Squirrel racing prototype of sorts, it was one…
Read More
Scramble – A 1981 Motocross Film By Syd Pearman
“Scramble” is a 1981 film about British motocross by talented amateur filmmaker Syd Pearman. The film offers a fantastic look into the world of weekend warrior motocross riders, including a personal favorite who arrives with his Suzuki loaded on its side in the back of his hatchback. There’s a good amount of racing footage despite…
Read More
Documentary: Jaguar At Le Mans In 1953
The 24 hour endurance race in 1953 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France was a comeback year for Jaguar, after a disastrous performance the year before. The early overheating issues that had plagued the still-new Jaguar C-Type had largely been rectified, and 1953 would see the addition of disc brakes to…
Read More
Buy The Excelsior-Henderson Motorcycle Brand
Full ownership of the Excelsior-Henderson motorcycle brand will be up for auction on the 27th of January, including all its intellectual property, the Excelsior-Henderson brandname, 10 federally registered trademarks, internet domains, previous motorcycle frame and engine designs, as well as 18 expired patents that can be used by the owner of Excelsior-Henderson. A Very Brief History of Excelsior-Henderson In the…
Read More
The Supernova Corvette – Bill Jobe’s 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Racer
The Supernova Corvette started life as a factory-stock 327 1964 Chevrolet Corvette, it was ordered new by American racing legend Bill Jobe and raced in relatively original condition on the weekends at local autocross events. As it turned out, Bill was a natural born racing driver, and he won the Texas regional championship for 5…
Read More
The Triumph TR7 Tigers of The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team
The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team is commonly known as the “White Helmets” due to their distinctive white motorcycle helmets, worn by all riders since 1963. This collection of five customized Triumph TR7 Tigers has been used by the stunt team since 1999, and they’re now for sale to the general public with estimated prices…
Read More