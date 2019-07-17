Icon D3O Vest – 21st Century Spine + Back Protection – $225 USD

Icon is a world-leader in armored motorcycle vest design
Cons
Currently only available in one colorway
No women's version is available yet
The Icon D3O Vest is the next generation of the American companies popular armored vests designed specifically for motorcyclists to be worn either on their own over a shirt, or under a non-armored motorcycle jacket.
The benefit of an armored vest with chest and back protection is that the armor remains firmly fixed to your torso in the event of an accident. Some jackets can twist or slide up in a crash, particularly when skimming along the asphalt, which significantly reduces their effectiveness.
Safety5
Affordability5
Comfort5
Styling5
Ventilation4
D3O (pronounced “dee three oh”) is a modern viscoelastic body armor used by the armed forces, world class athletes, motorcyclists, snowboarders, and many others who need to protect themselves from impact injury whilst still remaining as flexible as possible.
Long story short, D3O is soft to the touch, squidgy is probably the best word, but the molecules lock together in an impact to dissipate energy and protect you. Jackets and other motorcycle gear with D3O fitted tend to be less bulky and more comfortable that the equivalent gear with hard armor installed.
At just $225 USD the Icon D3O Vest provides one of the best value propositions in the world of motorcycle safety, when paired with a great helmet of course. It’s made of injection molded D3O armor plates developed in a low profile design suitable for most jackets and race suits.
The vest has adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable waist to ensure you can tailor it to perfectly fit your torso. Importantly it also has an integrated emergency contact info badge and it’s certified according to Standard EN 1621-2 : 2014 – CE Level 2.
A central “pull down” ID tag is fitted to the front section, allowing paramedics to quickly learn who you are and what allergies you may have, this is an excellent feature we’d like to see included in more motorcycle gear – particularly helmets.
The Icon D3O Vest provides ample back protection, with armor extending from just below the neck all the way down to the tailbone. The broad back plate contains geometric channels for ventilation and airflow, it’s also designed to provide excellent protection for the posterior section of your ribs – another common injury in many motorcycle accidents.
The front chest plate was developed to protect your breastbone and center chest area from frontal impact, another common injury area in head-on collisions, particularly with the side of a car that pulled out in front of you.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is an original SEGA OutRun Arcade Game from the mid-1980s. OutRun was the most successful SEGA arcade cabinet of the 1980s. It’s been referenced by many game developers that followed as a major inspiration, and it’s lent its name to the popular “Out Run” design movement that liberally utilizes ’80s era design language and…
This Cushman combination is likely one of a kind – the car originally started life as part of a fairground carousel ride before possibly being repurposed as a Shriner car at some point. Shriners have entertained the public on Memorial Day parades for decades, they often wear a fez and drive miniature motorized cars in…
When designing the Old Glory gloves the team at Spidi wanted to create a glove that could be worn by people who ride vintage and classically styled motorcycles without looking out of place. They also wanted the gloves to offer the best possible abrasion protection while maintaining industry leading sensitivity – many vintage motorcycles need…
The 2018 Desert Race Oregon surprised us for several reasons. First, we knew we were taking a risk by stepping away from a more conventional desert sprint like we had hosted earlier in the year in Joshua Tree, California.
The RINO Ready Companion is a new, 21st century two-person survival kit designed to keep you and one other person alive in the event of a major natural disaster. The idea of a survival kit contained within a backpack is nothing new of course, they commonly referred to as “Bug Out Bags” in the United…
These leather grip wraps by Trip Machine are designed to fit over the top of your regular grips, they can be installed using nothing but a pair of scissors, and they have a backing of heavy duty 3M adhesive tape to keep them firmly in place. Trip Machine offer the grip wraps in four colorways…