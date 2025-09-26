This is the Toyo Steel Cantilever Toolbox, it’s an icon of Japanese industrial design, and each is made by Toyo Steel Co. Ltd – a firm that’s been in operation nonstop since the late 1960s.

This toolbox is ideal as a simple home or garage tool container, with a cantilever lid and plenty of room inside for a regular assortment of screwdrivers, wrenches, and other hand tools.

History Speedrun: Toyo Steel Co.

Toyo Steel Co., Ltd. was founded in Osaka in 1969, at a time when Japan’s postwar industrial sector was starting to reach a global audience for the first time. The company became known early on for developing a unique deep-drawing press technology that allowed them to manufacture the world’s first seamless steel toolbox from a single sheet of steel.

This deep-drawing press breakthrough not only simplified production but also created a stronger, cleaner design that helped to set Toyo apart from the more traditional riveted or welded tool boxes.

In Japan, Toyo became a dominant force in the steel toolbox market, achieving almost 70% of the domestic share. Its boxes were adopted by tradespeople, factories, and workshops – but the simple lines and colored powder-coated finishes gave them broad appeal well beyond industrial use – over time, Toyo toolboxes began appearing in homes, artist studios, and even as lifestyle accessories.

The company continues to produce all of its toolboxes in Osaka, Japan – and they still focus on longevity and a philosophy it memorably describes as “Dreams Will Not Rust.” More than half a century on, Toyo’s toolboxes remain undisputed icons of Japanese manufacturing.

The Toyo Steel Cantilever Toolbox

The Toyo Steel Cantilever Toolbox ST-350 is a pressed-steel tool case designed with a traditional cantilevered opening system to offer excellent access to the contents.

When the lid is lifted, the two upper trays swing out to reveal tiered compartments – giving the user a clear view of both small and large tools at once. This design eliminates the need to dig through a cluttered box, making it as practical for professional use as it is for home workshops or just for hobby storage.

Each of these toolboxes is made from a single sheet of steel using a deep-drawing press technique in order to avoid seams or weak points in its body. The result is a solid, rattle-free shell that resists damage under normal daily use. A powder-coated finish protects the steel from rust and scratches, and it has a secure center latch to keep it securely closed.

Images courtesy of Huckberry