This is the Z Top™ Sleeping Bag from the team at Kodiak Canvas – unlike almost every other sleeping bag on the market, this one is made from natural, water-resistant canvas, with a soft 100% cotton flannel liner.

Most modern sleeping bags are made from artificial fabrics like polyester and nylon, which offer a low weight and good longevity, but the trade off is that you’re essentially sleeping inside a plastic bag. These canvas sleeping bags from Kodiak Canvas offer more comfort, and a more traditional camping experience.

History Speedrun: Kodiak Canvas

Kodiak Canvas was founded in Utah in the mid-2000s by Aaron Hill, an avid outdoorsman who believed there was still a place in the camping market for traditional canvas tents at a time when most manufacturers had shifted to materials like nylon and polyester.

The company officially launched in 2005–2006, introducing its first and still best-known product, the Flex-Bow tent. This design combined a steel pole structure with Hydra-Shield™, a proprietary 100% cotton duck canvas treated for water resistance while remaining highly breathable.

This tent design gave campers a tough, all-season shelter with the comfort and airflow of old-style canvas, all updated with modern treatments and hardware.

From the outset, Kodiak Canvas focused on genuine usability and longevity over cheaper influencer-style canvas tents made by a number of other companies. The Flex-Bow was available in multiple sizes, from compact two-person versions to larger eight-person family tents.

Its simple pitch system – with two spring steel rods across the roof supported by solid steel side poles – allowed one person to set it up in minutes. The tent quickly developed a following among hunters, overlanders, and long-stay campers who loved its strength in high winds and its ability to remain dry inside, even in prolonged rain.

Following the success of the Flex-Bow, Kodiak expanded into wall tents, cabin tents, and specialized shelters for backcountry use. In 2019, the company introduced the Z Top™ sleeping bag, designed with a unique hooded flap that allows users to cover or uncover their head easily without fumbling with zippers.

The sleeping bags, like the tents, was developed with a focus on durability and warmth over ultralight weight – appealing to the same customer base.

Kodiak Canvas Z Top™ Canvas Sleeping Bag

The Z Top™ Canvas Sleeping Bag from Kodiak Canvas has a water-resistant canvas shell and a soft 100% cotton flannel liner – offering levels of comfort almost unheard of in modern sleeping bags.

It’s packed with efficient Factor-4™ is a hollow fiber insulation to offer genuine four-season usability, and if needed it can be combined with the Booster Quilt™ accessory (which is sold separately) – this can boost the bag’s temperature rating by up to 30F.

The sleeping bag can be ordered in two key sizes, regular or XLT, with the regular size being ideal for those up to 6 feet tall, and the larger model being suitable for those who are a little taller, or two prefer a little more room.

A canvas duffel carry bag is included, YKK locking zippers are used throughout, and the sleeping bag has a useful headrest with a pillow pocket – this can either have a pillow inserted into it or you can stuff it full of clothes to create a pillow without having to carry a dedicated pillow with you.

The Z Top™ Canvas Sleeping Bag is now available direct from the official Kodiak Canvas store here, with pricing starting at $289.99 USD.

Images courtesy of Kodiak Canvas