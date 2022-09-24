This is the rather lengthily named Huckberry x Brant & Cochran Axe + Log Carrier Bundle, as you can see from the above image it consists of a hand axe and a log carrier bundle designed to make those firewood trips a little easier to manage.

The company Brant & Cochran has been credited with single-handedly bringing back the craft of axemaking back to Maine, and they’ve succeeded admirably, in fact Field & Stream Magazine recognized their axes as among the best in the world.

The design of this axe was exactly modeled on the design of an axehead loaned to Brant & Cochran by the Patten Lumbermen’s Museum of Maine for historical accuracy. It’s fitted with a traditional 18” A+ grade hickory handle and each axe is hand-forged, then stamped with the year of manufacture and the maker’s initials.

Each axehead is made from 1050 carbon steel made in Western New York, the hickory handles are turned by an Amish community in Ohio, and the leather sheath made in Minot, Maine.

The log carrier made with Flint and Tinder’s waxed canvas fabric and it’s reinforced to stand on its own, so it can act as a wood bin once you’re stove-side – it also has exterior pockets are perfect for matches, a lighter, firestarters and s’mores supplies.

Carrying larger quantities of firewood can be a challenge, so this carrier simplifies the process and reduces the chances of splinters and accidents.

The two-part package includes both the axe with its sheath and the log carrier, it retails for $495 USD on Huckberry and it comes with free US shipping and free 60 day returns.

Visit The Store