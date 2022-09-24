This is the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE stunt motorcycle that was used while filming the memorable chase scene in the James Bond film “No Time To Die” in 2021.

It’s now being offered for sale by Christie’s as part of the Sixty Years Of James Bond auction, part one of which is due to be held on the 28th of September. The price guide for this motorcycle is £20,000 – £30,000 which works out to $21,700 – $32,600 USD.

Fast Facts – The James Bond Triumph Scrambler XE

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 was announced in 2018 and released as a 2019 model, it’s a motorcycle that incorporates genuine off-road adventure bike engineering into a retro package that has appealed to many.

The team behind the James Bond series of films have always made a point of featuring British vehicles on screen, most famously with the Aston Martin DB5 of course but also with other Astons, Land Rovers, Range Rovers, and the Triumph motorcycle shown here.

This motorcycle is a modified version of the Scrambler 1200 XE, the more off-road oriented of the two 1200s. It was ridden on screen in No Time To Die by both Safin’s assassin Primo (Dali Benssalah) and James Bond (Daniel Craig).

It’s now being offered for sale by Christie’s who note that it’s not road legal due to the modifications made to it for filming. It’s up to the new owner whether they want to modify it further to make it road legal or keep it as-is.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE

Unlike the earlier Triumph Scrambler from 2006 the newer 1200 version is a genuine dual sport adventure bike designed to be capable off road as well as on. Competition in the retro scrambler section of the motorcycle market has been hotting up in recent years with some excellent offerings from Ducati, BMW, and Moto Guzzi.

Above Video: This clip from “No Time To Die” shows the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE stunt motorcycle shown in this article being used on screen. It’s ridden by both the bad guy (Dali Benssalah) and Daniel Craig.

Triumph was the company that kicked this modern scrambler movement off back in 2006 and so perhaps it’s fitting that they be the ones to kick off a new sub-genre – retro adventure bikes.

The 1200 Scrambler is powered by a 1200cc parallel twin engine with liquid cooling, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, 8 valves, a single overhead cam, a 270° crank angle, and a 6-speed transmission.

This engine produces 89 hp at 7,400 rpm and 81 lb ft of torque at 3,950 rpm, and the bike tips the scales at 456 lbs (207 kgs) dry.

Showa 45mm fully adjustable upside down forks are fitted up front with 200mm travel, and there are twin Öhlins fully adjustable shock absorbers in the rear, also offering 200mm of wheel travel.

The “No Time To Die” Scrambler Shown Here

“First and foremost, as a stunt coordinator I have to be sure that we can achieve the action on that motorcycle. Is it agile and powerful enough for the stunt riders to achieve what I want them to? And also, crucially, does it fit the story of the film in a way that’s credible on screen.”

“We loved the look of the Scrambler 1200 XE and rode it absolutely flat out. I mean as aggressive as you can ride a motorcycle. Lighting it up off-road, drifting it through really slippery streets in Matera, hitting steps flat out in third gear, quick direction changes, jumps, everything you could imagine, and that bike performed brilliantly.” – Lee Morrison, Stunt Coordinator, No Time To Die.

Given the range of modifications given to this bike by the stunt team on the film it’s now no longer road legal, and Christie’s note that it’s not registered with the Driver Vehicle Licence Agency (DVLA) nor is it approved for use on any public roads or homologated.

The new owner could apply the necessary changes to get it road legal of course, but it would potentially harm its value as an original screen-used Bond vehicle. It’ll be up to them to decide.

If you’d like to read more about this bike, which is now arguably the most famous Scrambler in the world, you can visit the listing on Christie’s here. It’s due to roll across the auction block on the 28th of September with a price guide of £20,000 – £30,000 which works out to $21,700 – $32,600 USD.

Images courtesy of Christie’s