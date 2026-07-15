This is a restored Honda CT70 Trail from 1970. It’s been repainted in period-correct Candy Gold, the engine has even refurbished, and many new parts have been fitted throughout.

The CT70 was the first motorcycle ridden by many, particularly back in the 1970s but also for some time after that as the little bikes simply refused to die. Good quality survivors are now much sought after by collectors, and the model enjoys a huge amount of sentimental desirability.

History Speedrun: The Honda CT70 Trail

The Honda CT70, also known as the DAX Honda Trail 70, was launched in 1969 and quickly became one of the most iconic minibikes in Honda’s CT (Trail Cub) series. It followed the success of the smaller Honda Z50 and slotted neatly into Honda’s off-road lineup as a small, street-legal trail bike that could be ridden by kids or adults.

With its pressed steel frame, 72cc four-stroke engine, and three-speed semi-automatic transmission, the CT70 became a favorite among young riders, new riders, campers, and anyone else wanting fun, lightweight, go-anywhere transportation.

From the outset, the CT70 was designed to offer the simplicity and reliability of Honda’s Cub lineage, but with a more off-road-oriented focus. Unlike traditional full-size motorcycles, it had a T-bone frame made from stamped steel, which doubled as the fuel tank and gave the bike its instantly recognizable silhouette.

It would be that silhouette that gave the bike the “DAX” name that was used in many export markets. It was short for “Dachshund,” the sausage dog or wiener dog breed, that the CT70 resembled with its unusual stamped steel backbone frame.

The engine was mounted low, keeping the center of gravity low for inexperienced riders, and the 14 inch wheels (larger than the Z50’s 8 inch wheels) made it more capable over trails and uneven ground. A high-mounted exhaust with a heat shield, folding handlebars for car trunk portability, and wide, knobby tires completed the trail-ready setup.

The first year of production, 1969, saw the debut of the CT70K0 model, offered in vivid Candy Apple Red, Candy Gold, and Candy Sapphire Blue. These early examples are now among the most collectible, especially with the original paint and silver tag frames.

The K0 was followed by a series of K1 through K5 models with mostly cosmetic and regulatory changes. By 1973, a four-speed manual transmission version known as the CT70H was offered alongside the automatic version, aimed at more experienced riders.

One key to the CT70’s enduring popularity was its approachable design – riders didn’t need a clutch, just a twist of the throttle and a toe-tap on the shift lever. This made it ideal not only for beginners, but also for ranch work, campground use, and as a pit bike at races or events.

Honda’s reliable horizontal engine, shared with the Z50 and later generations of small bikes, meant the CT70 could be neglected, abused, and still keep running. The engine was also easily upgradeable, a fact not lost on generations of backyard mechanics and wannabe racers.

Production in its original form ran until 1982, after which Honda replaced it with the CT70 Passport. However, due to continued demand, Honda revived the CT70 in 1991 as a limited reissue model for several years. It retained its classic look but with some mechanical and compliance updates.

Then in 2020, Honda launched the CT125 Hunter Cub, a spiritual successor that picked up where the CT70 left off – offering modern fuel injection and suspension, but in a retro trail-ready package.

Original CT70s are now much sought after by collectors, and by those who just want them for their incredibly simple, reliable design – from a time long before electronics made many motorcycles that bit more challenging to work on and repair – particularly out in the woods.

The Honda CT70 Trail Shown Here

This 1970 Honda CT70 Trail was bought by the seller in 2026 and given a restoration, its stamped-steel T-bone frame was sandblasted, had its spot welds filled, and was repainted in Candy Gold before being wet-sanded and buffed, with the chain guard, fork covers, swingarm, and headlight bucket color-matched in the same finish.

The bike has a black vinyl seat, a right-side grab handle, a chrome engine guard with integrated skid plate, trail lighting, and a side stand. The 72cc four-stroke single was overhauled in January of 2026, the cylinder head had a valve job, and the engine was fitted with a new barrel, piston, and gaskets.

An aftermarket replacement carburetor was installed, along with a new battery, wiring harness, and ignition system including the coil and stator. Power reaches the rear wheel through a 3-speed semi-automatic transmission and a drive chain, and a kickstarter is fitted. A new upswept chrome exhaust with period-correct perforated chrome heat shields runs alongside the engine to the rear.

The silver 10 inch three-piece wheels are shod with Bridgestone Trail Wing tires that were fitted during the refurb, and it has drum brakes at both ends as you would expect. Suspension consists of an inverted fork with rubber gaiters and dual shocks on the swingarm out back.

Replacement chrome twist-lock folding handlebars carry new control cables and a replacement 100 km/h speedometer, with the five-digit odometer showing three miles added since the refurbishment was completed. The seller notes that the high-mounted chrome fenders and taillight are also new replacement units.

The bike is now being offered for sale out of Arlington, Texas at no reserve for off-road use only with a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Honda