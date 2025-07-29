This pair of matching Honda CT70 Trails are in remarkably original, time-capsule-like condition. They’re both 1992 models meaning they’ve been preserved like this for 33 years and counting.

They were bought new as a matching set and then ridden very sparingly – one has 1,500 miles and the other 2,400. They’ve clearly been well looked after, and they both finished in red with turquoise, purple, and white graphics.

History Speedrun: The Honda CT70 Trail

The Honda CT70, also known as the DAX Honda Trail 70, was launched in 1969 and quickly became one of the most iconic minibikes in Honda’s CT (Trail Cub) series. It followed the success of the smaller Honda Z50 and slotted neatly into Honda’s off-road lineup as a small, street-legal trail bike that could be ridden by kids or adults.

With its pressed steel frame, 72cc four-stroke engine, and three-speed semi-automatic transmission, the CT70 became a favorite among young riders, new riders, campers, and anyone else wanting fun, lightweight, go-anywhere transportation.

From the outset, the CT70 was designed to offer the simplicity and reliability of Honda’s Cub lineage, but with a more off-road-oriented focus. Unlike traditional full-size motorcycles, it featured a T-bone frame made from stamped steel, which doubled as the fuel tank and gave the bike its instantly recognizable silhouette.

It would be that silhouette that gave the bike the “DAX” name that was used in many export markets. It was short for “Dachshund,” the sausage dog or wiener dog breed, that the CT70 resembled with its unusual stamped steel backbone frame.

The engine was mounted low, keeping the center of gravity low for inexperienced riders, and the 14 inch wheels (larger than the Z50’s 8 inch wheels) made it more capable over trails and uneven ground. A high-mounted exhaust with a heat shield, folding handlebars for car trunk portability, and wide, knobby tires completed the trail-ready setup.

The first year of production, 1969, saw the debut of the CT70K0 model, offered in vivid Candy Apple Red, Candy Gold, and Candy Sapphire Blue. These early examples are now among the most collectible, especially with the original paint and silver tag frames.

The K0 was followed by a series of K1 through K5 models with mostly cosmetic and regulatory changes. By 1973, a four-speed manual transmission version known as the CT70H was offered alongside the automatic version, aimed at more experienced riders.

One key to the CT70’s enduring popularity was its approachable design – riders didn’t need a clutch, just a twist of the throttle and a toe-tap on the shift lever. This made it ideal not only for beginners, but also for ranch work, campground use, and as a pit bike at races or events.

Honda’s reliable horizontal engine, shared with the Z50 and later generations of small bikes, meant the CT70 could be neglected, abused, and still keep running. The engine was also easily upgradeable, a fact not lost on generations of backyard mechanics and wannabe racers.

Production in its original form ran until 1982, after which Honda replaced it with the CT70 Passport. However, due to continued demand, Honda revived the CT70 in 1991 as a limited reissue model for several years. It retained its classic look but with some mechanical and compliance updates.

Then in 2020, Honda launched the CT125 Hunter Cub, a spiritual successor that picked up where the CT70 left off – offering modern fuel injection and suspension, but in a retro trail-ready package.

Original CT70s are now much sought after by collectors, and by those who just want them for their incredibly simple, reliable design – from a time long before electronics made many motorcycles that bit more challenging to work on and repair – particularly out in the woods.

The Pair Of Honda CT70 Trails Shown Here

This pair of 1992 Honda CT70 Trails was bought as a matching set, and then obviously were very well looked after. They each have low miles recorded, 2,400 and 1,500 as noted higher up, and they have identical red paintwork with turquoise, purple, and white graphics.

These bikes have three-speed semi-automatic transmissions, cross-braced handlebars, black solo seats, upswept exhausts, kick starters, center stands, street lighting, mirrors, and 10″ multi-piece wheels.

They’re now being offered for sale as a set out of Kennewick, Washington at no reserve with clean Washington titles in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about them or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer