This is the Coleman B200, it’s a gas-powered mini bike designed to be ridden by adults, or by adolescents 13 years old and older. It has a simple pull start system and an automatic centrifugal clutch transmission – making it remarkably easy for inexperienced riders.

Mini bikes like this have been in production, in some form or another, since at least the 1960s, with some lesser-known examples dating back to well before that. The most famous are the Honda Z50 “Monkey Bikes,” but these Coleman minibikes are fast becoming a common sight on properties and campsites across the country.

The Coleman B200 Mini Bike

Coleman is best known for its lanterns, stoves, and camping gear, but the company’s history also includes an oft-forgotten chapter producing popular minibikes all the way back in the mid-20th century.

Founded in 1902 in Wichita, Kansas, Coleman soon grew into one of America’s most recognizable outdoor brands. By the mid-20th century, as off-road leisure riding gained popularity, Coleman began building small minibikes that fitted in neatly with its camping image – these bikes were simple, easy to use, and designed for family fun, an ethos carried forward into the modern B200 series.

The modern Coleman B200 Mini Bike is very much built on this heritage and its purpose is straightforward – to provide a tough, easy-to-ride trail bike for riders of all experience levels. At its core is a 196cc air-cooled, four-stroke engine producing 6 bhp. This engine is paired with a centrifugal clutch, eliminating the need for manual shifting and making it ideal for first time riders.

Riders start it with a pull-cord (like a lawn mower) and then they twist the throttle when they want to go. Depending on the version, the B200 tops out between 23 and 30 mph, a speed that keeps it relatively safe but still fun on trails and open ground.

The chassis is made from heavy-gauge steel tubing and rides on large low-pressure tires that help it float over dirt, gravel, and grass. Suspension varies slightly across versions, front telescopic forks are standard, with the B200R being fitted with a rear mono-shock, and the RSV model has dual rear shocks and slightly higher top speed.

These newer models have hydraulic disc brakes front and back, for improved stopping power over earlier cable-operated drum brake versions. A 1.06 gallon fuel tank, 154 lb curb weight, and a load capacity of about 200 lbs make it well-suited to both teenagers and adults – though some adults (like your humble scribe) may be slightly over the limit.

The B200 certainly isn’t a high-performance motorcycle, but it was never meant to be. It was developed to bring the spirit of backyard minibike fun from the ’60s and ’70s into the modern age, updated with modern safety and better reliability.

Images courtesy of Coleman Powersports