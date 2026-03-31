This is almost certainly the last unridden Honda ATC 250ES “Big Red” left anywhere in the world. It was bought new in the mid-1980s and then never used for its intended purpose. Instead, it was preserved in factory-original condition, and it’s now being offered for sale.

Honda’s Big Red was a major turning point in the history of three-wheelers, and the history of ATVs in general. It was a model intended for work rather than play, primarily farm and agricultural work, but they were put into action in all kinds of roles well into the 1990s.

History Speedrun: The Honda ATC 250ES Big Red

In 1982 Honda introduced the ATC 200E Big Red, it was the first three-wheeler designed specifically for utility work, and it effectively created the utility three-wheeler market segment as well as the utility four-wheeler (quad) segment that would soon follow.

Before Big Red arrived, Honda’s ATC (three wheeler) lineup which had originated with the ATC 90 in 1970, was built around recreation, fun, and racing. The Big Red changed this equation entirely – it was purpose-built for work from the outset, arriving with front and rear cargo racks as standard equipment, a sealed rear drum brake that could survive water crossings and mud, a lockable storage box, and electric start – the “E” in its name.

It was powered by a 192cc air-cooled OHV four-stroke single, it drove through a dual-range 5-speed semi-automatic transmission with chain final drive, and it found an instant audience among farmers, ranchers, hunters, and rural workers across the United States and Canada.

Big Red Model Evolution

The Big Red model series evolved quickly, largely thanks to its instant popularity. The 1983 model was largely unchanged, but 1984 brought the ATC 200ES – the “S” now denoting a new low-maintenance shaft drive. That year also introduced a reverse gear and a rated towing capacity of 700 polbsunds, helping to establish the Big Red’s credentials as a serious utility machine rather than a toy or a weekend plaything.

The definitive version arrived for 1985 as the ATC 250ES. Engine displacement now grew from 192cc to 246cc, now producing 17.8 bhp at 7,000 rpm versus the 200’s 13 bhp. The sub-transmission (low range) was dropped, and for the first time, the Big Red gained rear suspension – making it the only Big Red generation with both front and rear springs.

Shaft drive and reverse carried over, the alternator output jumped from 70 watts to 200 watts, a kickstarter supplemented the electric start, and the headlight was designed to be removable for use as a portable worklight. It’s clear that Honda engineers had been hard at work on the model, and that the Honda management saw a major future for the series.

The 1986 model brought a redesigned swingarm and minor rear brake revisions, along with a grey seat cover replacing the previous black. The 1987 was essentially a decal update, and it was the last Big Red generation sold in the United States.

A Decree + The End Of Production

The reason for the end of the Big Red wasn’t due to its lack of popularity, it was because three-wheelers in general were being phased out on safety grounds.

The end came not from any shortcoming in the machines themselves but from a broader, industry-wide crisis. Between 1983 and 1988, three-wheeled ATVs were linked to over 300,000 injuries and roughly 1,000 deaths in the US, with children and inexperienced riders disproportionately represented.

On December the 30th, 1987, the Department of Justice sued Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Polaris, and by April the 28th, 1988, the manufacturers signed the Final Consent Decree – a ten-year agreement that halted three-wheeler sales, funded a multi-million-dollar safety education campaign, and mandated the buyback and destruction of unsold dealer inventory.

The decree expired in 1998, but no manufacturer ever resumed production. The 2008 Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act effectively made the prohibition permanent by barring new three-wheeled ATV sales until a formal CPSC safety standard is written – a standard that has never been created.

The Big Red’s story didn’t end entirely in 1987 however. Today these models are the highly sought after among collectors, and originals remained at work on farms for many years after the series was discontinued.

The 1985 Honda ATC 250ES Big Red Shown Here

This 1985 Honda ATC 250ES Big Red is an unridden example that has spent its entire life in storage or own museum display. It was sold new by Laube’s Cycle City in Findlay, Ohio, to its first owner, who reportedly purchased it to tow a drag race car but never put it to use. In 2010 it passed to a second owner who kept it in a museum, and the selling dealer bought it earlier in 2026.

As you would expect for a 1985 model, power comes from a 246cc air-cooled four-stroke single with electronic ignition, paired with an automatic clutch and a 5-speed transmission with a super-low first gear and reverse. Drive reaches the rear axle through an enclosed driveshaft. The selling dealer notes the ATC was reportedly started a handful of times under prior ownership but has not been started (or ridden) under their care.

The bodywork is finished in red with black, white, and silver graphics over a black frame. Equipment includes a black vinyl solo seat, a 3.7 gallon fuel tank, front and rear cargo racks, a rear cargo box, a hitch mount, a removable headlight (designed for use as a standalone work light), a headlight guard, trail lighting, mud flaps, serrated folding foot pegs, and a matte-black exhaust exiting beneath the rear bodywork.

This 250ES sits on silver multi-piece 9 inch wheels shod with Ohtsu Pro/Am tires. Suspension consists of a leading-axle telescopic fork with black gaiters up front and an adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by drums at both the front wheel and rear axle. The chrome handlebar carries a thumb-operated throttle, black switchgear, and bright levers, with a keyed ignition switch and choke pull knob housed in the handlebar shroud.

The sale includes a Certificate of Origin, an owner’s manual, plastic lift blocks, a period brochure, and original purchase documents. No title or registration accompanies the machine – it’s being sold on a bill of sale out of Seekonk, Massachusetts here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Honda