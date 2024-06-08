WhatsApp Reddit
The Honda Monkey Baja Africa is one of the rarest and most desirable iterations of the beloved Japanese minibike ever offered, although interestingly it was never actually built by the Honda factory.

The Africa version of the Monkey bike was a kit made by Honda that you could buy and bolt on to your Baja Monkey, this kit included a bolt-on central unit that included the fuel tank, side covers and rear cowl/bump stop, it also included a front fender, an engine bash plate, a wind deflector for above the twin headlights, and all the fixings required.

Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 3

Image DescriptionMany consider the Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa to be the greatest Honda monkey bike of all time, thanks to its wild desert rally raid appearance that was inspired by the Honda Africa Twin XRV750.

Despite the relative simplicity of the kit it totally transformed the look of the Baja, turning it into a miniature version of the much-loved Honda Africa Twin.

It quickly became the single most desirable special kit for the Monkey ever made, they were produced in relatively limited numbers and today the Monkey Baja Africa is (arguably) the most collectible of the special versions of the Z series.

The Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa Shown Here

The bike you see here is one of these Z50J Monkey Bajas that has been fitted with the original factory accessory Africa Kit. As noted above, this kit includes a seat cowl, high-mounted front fender, front wind deflector, faux fuel tank, side covers, and dual round headlights styled to resemble the XRV750 Africa Twin.

Honda-Z50-Monkey-Baja-Africa-Kit-Contents

Image DescriptionThese are the primary parts pf the kit, it’s worth noting that the larger-appearing fuel tank wasn’t actually functional, and was merely fitted into place over the pre-existing fuel tank. Image courtesy of Honda.

This example has just 360 kms (224  miles) on the odometer, low mileage even by minibike standards, and just 5 of those kms are said to have been added under current ownership.

The bike is now being sold out of Fort Myers, Florida with no reserve and a bill of sale on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 16 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 15 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 14 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 13 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 12 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 11 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 10 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 9 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 8 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 7 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 6 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 5 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 4 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 2 Honda Z50J Monkey Baja Africa 1

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer


