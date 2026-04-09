This is a Honda CT70H Trail from 1970, right around the beginning of the production run, just as the little dual sport bike was beginning to revolutionize the genre of approachable, pint-sized motorcycles.

Many kids of the era got their first taste of motorcycling aboard a CT70, and for some it would mark the beginning of a lifelong passion for two-wheels that continues unabated to the modern day. The CT70 you see here has bee restored back to period-correct condition, and it’s now being offered for sale out of Texas.

History Speedrun: The Honda CT70 Trail

The Honda CT70, also known as the DAX Honda Trail 70, was launched in 1969 and quickly became one of the most iconic minibikes in Honda’s CT (Trail Cub) series. It followed the success of the smaller Honda Z50 and slotted neatly into Honda’s off-road lineup as a small, street-legal trail bike that could be ridden by kids or adults.

With its pressed steel frame, 72cc four-stroke engine, and three-speed semi-automatic transmission, the CT70 became a favorite among young riders, new riders, campers, and anyone else wanting fun, lightweight, go-anywhere transportation.

From the outset, the CT70 was designed to offer the simplicity and reliability of Honda’s Cub lineage, but with a more off-road-oriented focus. Unlike traditional full-size motorcycles, it had a T-bone frame made from stamped steel, which doubled as the fuel tank and gave the bike its instantly recognizable silhouette.

It would be that silhouette that gave the bike the “DAX” name that was used in many export markets. It was short for “Dachshund,” the sausage dog or wiener dog breed, that the CT70 resembled with its unusual stamped steel backbone frame.

The engine was mounted low, keeping the center of gravity low for inexperienced riders, and the 14 inch wheels (larger than the Z50’s 8 inch wheels) made it more capable over trails and uneven ground. A high-mounted exhaust with a heat shield, folding handlebars for car trunk portability, and wide, knobby tires completed the trail-ready setup.

The first year of production, 1969, saw the debut of the CT70K0 model, offered in vivid Candy Apple Red, Candy Gold, and Candy Sapphire Blue. These early examples are now among the most collectible, especially with the original paint and silver tag frames.

The K0 was followed by a series of K1 through K5 models with mostly cosmetic and regulatory changes. By 1973, a four-speed manual transmission version known as the CT70H was offered alongside the automatic version, aimed at more experienced riders.

One key to the CT70’s enduring popularity was its approachable design – riders didn’t need a clutch, just a twist of the throttle and a toe-tap on the shift lever. This made it ideal not only for beginners, but also for ranch work, campground use, and as a pit bike at races or events.

Honda’s reliable horizontal engine, shared with the Z50 and later generations of small bikes, meant the CT70 could be neglected, abused, and still keep running. The engine was also easily upgradeable, a fact not lost on generations of backyard mechanics and wannabe racers.

Production in its original form ran until 1982, after which Honda replaced it with the CT70 Passport. However, due to continued demand, Honda revived the CT70 in 1991 as a limited reissue model for several years. It retained its classic look but with some mechanical and compliance updates.

Then in 2020, Honda launched the CT125 Hunter Cub, a spiritual successor that picked up where the CT70 left off – offering modern fuel injection and suspension, but in a retro trail-ready package.

Original CT70s are now much sought after by collectors, and by those who just want them for their incredibly simple, reliable design – from a time long before electronics made many motorcycles that bit more challenging to work on and repair – particularly out in the woods.

The 1970 Honda CT70H Trail Shown Here

The 1970 Honda CT70H Trail you see here was sold new at Conroe Cycle Center in Texas, it was bought by the current owner in 2025, and then restored. The hollow T-bone steel frame, chain guard, fork covers, spring shrouds, swingarm, and headlight bucket were all refinished in Candy Emerald Green with replacement black, white, and red Honda decals.

The black replacement vinyl seat was sourced from Northeast Vintage Cycle, all chrome parts were stripped and triple-chromed, all the rubber bits and badging were replaced, and assorted hardware was re-zinced. Additional parts include a side stand, a chrome engine guard with integrated skid plate, trail lighting, a chrome side grab handle, folding foot pegs, and high-mounted chrome fenders.

The 10 inch three-piece wheels were refinished in silver and are shod with IRC Trials tires. Suspension consists of an inverted fork with rubber gaiters and dual shock absorbers, and braking is handled by drums at both ends with replacement brake shoes now in place.

The chrome twist-locking folding handlebars frame a Nippon Seiki 50 mph speedometer that indicates recommended shift points, and the five-digit odometer shows 5 miles, all added under current ownership following the rebuild. According to the seller, the speedometer was overhauled, and the cables and handlebar knobs are replacement units.

The 72cc four-stroke single has a kick starter, a Keihin carburetor, and an upswept chrome exhaust with perforated heat shields. The engine and carburetor were overhauled, the intake was polished, and the engine was refinished and received re-zinced hardware. Additional work included replacing the exhaust, wiring harness and electrical parts, fuel lines, and the battery.

Power is sent to the rear wheel through a 4-speed manual transmission and a final chain drive, with the seller noting that the transmission was overhauled in the refurbishment.

This CT70H Trail is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name out of Dallas, Texas and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer