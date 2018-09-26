Holy Freedom Motorcycle Neck Tubes – Primaloft Insulated

This series of motorcycle neck tubes by Holy Freedom is made from Primaloft, a space-age microfibre thermal insulation material that retains body heat even when soaked with rain, covered with snow, or splattered with mud.
Neck tubes have been used by motorcyclists for decades as an alternative to scarves which have a bad habit of getting caught in chains or sprockets, which tends to lead to the rapid untimely death of the wearer. Neck tubes are essentially just cylinders of a warming material typically made from cotton or wool that cover your neck, and can be pulled up over your nose and mouth for additional warmth, or to help filter dust and road grit.
Primaloft insulated neck tubes are great for winter and cool weather use, and Holy Freedom also has a range of non-Primaloft versions for use in summer and warmer weather made from soft 100% stretch polyester. These non-insulated neck tubes are highly breathable and specifically designed to be suitable for use in warmer climates without overheating you.
Holy Freedom is a motorcycle gear company based in the Parma region of Italy, they make their products in Italy, with strong influences from both the American and European custom motorcycle scenes.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Jane Motorcycles Mercer CPO Moto Riding Shirt
The new Mercer CPO Riding Shirt was developed by Jane Motorcycles to be a shirt suitable for motorcycle use – particularly for those who ride in lower-speed urban environments in the warmer summer months and choose to forgo wearing a jacket due to the heat. The team at Jane Motorcycles have the main shell made…
Read More
Beeline Moto GPS Unit – Motorcycle GPS For The 21st Century
The Beeline Moto is a GPS unit designed to do away with bulky touchscreens and strip navigation down to its core functions – which way should I go, and how far till the next turn. The team behind the device have already designed and mass produced what is considered by many to be the best…
Read More
Spidi Metropole Motorcycle Jacket
The Spidi Metropole is a new motorcycle jacket from the Italian company designed specifically for winter and cool weather riding. It has both Thermore® EVOdown insulation to keep you warm, and an H2Out membrane to keep you dry. For safety, the outer shell is made from a high tenacity polyamide tenax fabric for abrasion resistance,…
Read More
Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow Helmet
The Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow is a new shell color option for the popular full face, a helmet that’s quickly becoming a de facto choice in the sub-$200 retro category. The Gringo costs just $149.95 USD – this is affordable for almost everyone. And unlike 3/4 face helmets that are common in the world of…
Read More
1967 De Tomaso Vallelunga
Only 54 examples of the De Tomaso Vallelunga were ever made, they were the first of the road cars built by De Tomaso but not the first cars – the Italian company had previously built cars for Formula Junior, Formula 3, Formula 2, and Formula 1. Alessandro De Tomaso Alejandro De Tomaso was no shrinking…
Read More
The Laverda 750 SFC Elettronica – An Endurance Racing Legend
The Laverda 750 SFC Elettronica is the most desirable of the Italian company’s first big twins, and it’s not just sought-after for its looks – the 750 SFC took a slew of major endurance racing wins in the early 1970s against the best in the world. The Laverda 750 SFC – The Big Twin The…
Read More