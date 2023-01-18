This is the GoRuck M22 Cordura Backpack, it has a design inspired by the simple canvas bags used by GIs in the Vietnam War, but it’s made using all modern materials and methods.

The M22 has a primary chassis made from military grade 500D Cordura that is highly water-resistant, the back panel and interior are finished with 210D Cordura, and it has a clam shell opening that allows full access to the interior.

Inside you’ll find a compartment for a laptop up to 16″ in size as well as an internal pocket layout for easy organization and space to accommodate a 3 liter hydration bladder (which is sold separately), with a hydration tube exit port under top grab handle.

GoRuck was founded by American couple Jason and Emily McCarthy back in 2008 when Jason was in the Special Forces and Emily was in the CIA. The company was conceived out of Emily’s house in war-torn West Africa.

When they started out the purpose behind GoRuck was to build a new kind of backpack that would be suitable for use anywhere from Baghdad to New York City and anywhere in between.

The company became an explosive and perhaps unlikely success, they now donate 1% of their annual revenue to non-profit partners who support those who serve in the US Armed Forces.

The GoRuck M22 Backpack has extra padding in the shoulder straps for carrying heavier loads and it’s designed to sit higher on your back for comfort.

There are two rows of MOLLE webbing for accessories, one interior and one exterior, and YKK zippers throughout with 550 paracord zipper pulls that can be used even when wearing gloves.

The bag is offered in Ranger Green, Coyote Brown, and Black, and it retails for $195 USD with a lifetime warranty.

Visit The Store