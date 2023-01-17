This overland camper was built in the United States on the back of an Iveco 90-16 4×4 that had been in use since the late 1980s as German all-terrain firefighting truck – the cab retains its high-visibility red/orange from its service.

The conversion has turned the truck into a highly-capable off road home-on-wheels with accommodation for two or more people and a slew of luxuries like air conditioning, a kitchenette, a toilet, a dinette, and more – making it ideal for anyone who wants to get off the grid and have some adventures.

Fast Facts – Iveco 90-16 4×4 Overland Camper

The Iveco 90-16 4×4 was developed by the European heavy vehicle manufacturer as a go-anywhere 4×4 capable of carrying heavy loads, and performing a slew of different roles depending on configuration.

Iveco was founded in 1975 as a new entity formed by the merger of five separate companies – FIAT Veicoli Industriali (Italy), OM (Italy), Lancia Veicoli Speciali (Italy), Unic (France), and Magirus-Deutz (Germany).

In the years since, Iveco has become a major supplier of industrial and military vehicles to a global slate of clients, specially prepared Iveco trucks have taken multiple wins in major rally raid competitions including the Dakar Rally.

The overland camper you see here has been well-equipped for prolonged stays off the grid. Inside the rear camper section you’ll find a double bed as well as a dinette set that can be converted into an additional double bed. There’s a kitchenette, toilet, and even air conditioning.

The Rise Of The Overlander

Overlanding has enjoyed a remarkable surge in popularity in recent years. It was once the realm of dusty explorers and four-wheel driving enthusiasts, but the rise of overlanding-specific Instagram accounts and YouTube channels has thrust it well and truly into the mainstream.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns in many parts of the world and post-lockdown many people are seeking adventure – with the overlanding world acquiring many of them as new adherents.

Modern overlanding isn’t all that different to the nomadic travel undertaken by our ancestors over the millennia as they sought out new lands – though we do have the obvious benefit of mechanized vehicles, GPS, MREs, and first aid kits.

Most present-day overland adventurers have modified four-wheel drive vehicles, some have a camper section on the back, some have rooftop tents, and others rely on more traditional ground tents. Food and water storage are critical of course, and some outfits are equipped with everything from hot and cold running water to air conditioning and even satellite internet systems.

The Iveco 90-16 4×4 Overland Camper Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1988 Iveco 90-16 4×4 overlander that started life in Germany as a go-anywhere fire truck. After it was sold off into private hands it made its way over to the United States where it was converted for overlanding duties with the addition of the rear-mounted camper.

The camper is fitted with a queen mattress fitted on a power-operated lift to it can be lowered when needed and raised when no longer needed to get it out of the way. The four-person dinette set can also be converted into a double bed, so four people can be accommodated in total.

The kitchenette is simple but effective, with a Dometic refrigerator/freezer, a sink with running water, a three-burner gas cooktop, and a 120 volt power outlet for running appliances.

The camper is also fitted with aluminum storage cabinets, and USB charging ports, a Dometic air conditioner, a propane furnace, a portable toilet, a gray water tank, a Honda generator, and eight house batteries to keep things running.

The vehicle is currently being offered on Bring a Trailer out of West Layton, Utah with a clean Carfax report and a clean Arizona title. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer