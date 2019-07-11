Fox Racing V3 Helmet – Featuring Fluid Inside™ Technology To Reduce Rotational Energy In An Impact

Certified to DOT (USA) and ECE 22.05 (EU) standards
Excellent ventilation
Cons
Price will be too high for some
Limited color options
No option to close vents
The Fox Racing V3 helmet is the most advanced helmet ever offered by the motocross gear, apparel, and equipment company.
It features Fluid Inside™ technology in the interior designed to help dissipate rotational and linear energy transmitted to the rider’s head and brain in the event of a crash.
Safety5
Affordability3
Comfort4
Styling4
Ventilation5
Most modern helmets do a good job of absorbing linear impact energy but absorb very little rotational energy – studies are showing that this rotational force can be just as dangerous as linear impacts, sometimes more so.
Fluid Inside™ technology consists of a series of fluid filled capsules on the inside of the helmet that can twist, warp, slide, and crush inwards in the event of a head impact, reducing the twisting forces experienced by your brain.
For additional safety the Fox Racing V3 helmet also features a Magnetic Visor Release System (MVRS) which allows the visor to detach instantly during a crash.
The shell uses MCT (Multi Composite Technology) construction that combines carbon and FRP resins to provide a light but very rigid external shell, this is paired with a dual-density Varizorb™ EPS liner which provides improved protection by spreading the forces of an impact across a wider surface area.
The V3 has a highly ventilated design, with multiple mesh vents in the front, side, and back resulting in excellent airflow over the rider’s head at all times. This feature alone will likely make the helmet popular with many urban riders in warmer climates, who often have to choose between full face helmets and sweltering heat or 3/4 face helmets with optimal airflow but no face protection.
