This is a restored 1950s-era fuel pump from the Gulf Oil Company, a firm perhaps best-known in motorsport circles for the famous Gulf Racing livery that adorned some of the most historically significant race cars of the second half of the 20th century.

An oil discovery in the small town of Spindletop near Beaumont, Texas in 1901 would be the catalyst for the founding of Gulf Oil. The “Lucas gusher” at Spindletop is recorded as the first major gusher of the Texas oil boom, it blew for nine days at an estimated 100,000 barrels (16,000 m3) of oil per day.

Due to the close proximity of Spindletop to the Texas Gulf Coast, the company that was formed was named Gulf Oil. Within just a few years it had grown to become one of the largest oil companies in the United States, and one of the most recognizable thanks to the proliferation of Gulf-branded gas stations across the United States.

The Gulf Oil livery, a paint scheme of light blue and orange, would become famous for its use on race cars. It isn’t widely known that the first sponsored vehicles to carry the Gulf livery weren’t actually cars but were modified Grumman F3F Navy fighter planes which had been painted for promotional use by the company.

Gulf Oil was also the primary sponsor for many major NBC News events in the 1960s, including the US Space Program. It would be in the 1960s that the company started sponsoring the John Wyer Automotive team, initially with the team’s Ford GT40s which raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with great success.

The Gulf Oil fuel pump you see here is an original example that has now been carefully restored back to as-new condition. Originally manufactured by Gilbarco, this fuel pump has a glass globe on top, a cast iron base, and sheet steel sides.

It uses a 220 volt lighting system for the globe and façades, it measures in at 190 cm high, and as you would expect, it’s finished in that famous Gulf Oil livery.

