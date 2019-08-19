Forma Elite Boots – Motorcycle Boots You Can Actually Walk In Reading time: about 1 minute. Boots

The Elite Boots by Forma were developed by the Italian motorcycle gear company to provide a comfortable boot for walking around town that also has integrated protection in the ankles, heel, and toes for motorcyclists. All Forma boots are designed in Italy and made in Europe, and all of them are safety certified to the CE EN 13634:2015 standard.

Forma was founded in Altivole (Treviso) Italy 20 years ago, they’ve developed a name for themselves over the past two decades for producing good quality gear with a focus on constant research and development. Unlike many motorcycle gear manufacturers, Forma make all of their boots in European factories, this allows them to keep a very close eye on quality control and the materials used during the boot making process.

The Forma Elite Boots have a full-grain leather upper, a dual flex midsole with anti-shock EVA, ankle TPU moulded protectors, reinforced internal heel and toe protection, a lace closure with reinforced eyelets, Drytex waterproof and breathable lining, soft polymer padding with memory foam, a non-slip rubber sole, a rear reflective insert, an anti-bacterial replaceable footbed with APS, and the aforementioned CE EN 13634:2015 safety certification.

The concept of a safe motorcycle boot that’s also comfortable to walk around in and wear all day is becoming more and more popular, particularly with those who use their motorcycles for daily transportation and urban commuting.

Forma offer the Elite Boots in your choice of black or tan, they come in sizes from 36 to 48 (EU), and there’s a handy sizing chart on the store listing page to help you get the right size first time.

