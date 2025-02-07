This is the Floyd Cabin, it’s an airline carry-on sized hardshell case that rides on interchangeable 55mm skateboard wheels, and its design was directly inspired by Venice Beach skate culture in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Floyd Cabin comes in a wide variety of colors, and they all come on red wheels initially. The wheels can be changed by the owner with an included wrench, and other wheel color options include just about every color in the rainbow.

Floyd: The Origin Story

Floyd was founded in 2019 by Bernd Georgi and Horst Kern, a pair of industrial designers with decades of experience under their collective belts. They grew up in Munich, Germany utterly obsessed with the Californian skate culture that was pouring out of California, specifically places like Venice Beach and Santa Monica.

The two men grew up, went to university, and soon became industrial designers based in Europe. They never made it out to California in the 1970s or 1980s, but those skate magazines of their youth remained a permanent source of inspiration.

In the mid-1990s, the two men formed their own company, producing high-quality travel accessories and luggage for well-known brands around the world. After doing this for over 20 years they decided to launch their own brand, and thus Floyd was founded.

Floyd suitcases come in four primary sizes, Petite, Cabin, Check-In, and Trunk. The most popular are the Cabin and Check-In variants, as they’re sized for modern commercial air travel. Each case has an aluminum frame and a 100% Macrolon® shell offered in a variety of bright colors.

Each suitcase rides on a set of Floyd-branded 55 mm skateboard wheels and has dual integrated sliding latches, as well as a retractable telescopic handle, and a TSA-approved lock.

The Floyd Cabin

The Floyd Cabin is the cabin baggage sized case from the firm, it’ll fit neatly in the overhead storage bins on the aircraft, and it has an internal capacity of 41 liters.

The two halves of the case are divided with a recycled poly satin cover that zips open to reveal each the internal sections. The case also has a laptop compartment, the laptop often being the most expensive (and most important) single item packed away in carry on bags.

The Floyd Cabin measures in at 21.85″ x 15.35″ x 9.05″ or 55,5 cm x 39 cm x 23 cm, and it has a total empty weight of 4.4 kgs or approximately 9.7 lbs.

The case is now available to buy directly from Floyd’s online store here. It comes in 12 colorways and they often have limited edition cases with shells carrying artwork rather than a solid color.

Images courtesy of Floyd