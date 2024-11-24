This is a matching pair of arm chairs, or reception chairs if you prefer, that have been upholstered in classic Porsche Pasha material – a design originally created to resemble a checkered flag waving at the end of a race.

The 1970s were a time when psychedelic and other wildly creative patterns began appearing in mass-production cars on a regular basis. Porsche was one of the industry leaders in this field, releasing a number of interior pattern options that were controversial at the time, but which have become beloved today.

The Origins Of Porsche Pasha

The first car to carry the Pasha design was the Porsche 928, it would be the company’s first V8-powered car and many felt it represented the future of the company with the Porsche 911 then slated to leave production.

Of course as it all played out, the 911 would remain in production all the way to the modern day, but those who felt that the 928 represented the true future of Porsche weren’t completely wrong. Today the company sells more vehicles with engines up front than any other kind, all of which are liquid-cooled, and they arguably owe more of their DNA to the 928 than the 911.

It would be Porsche designer Vlaska Rujbr who came up with the Pasha upholstery design after a request from the Porsche 928 project leader Anatole “Tony” Lapine for a fabric pattern that resembled a waving checkered flag.

The Pasha design would later be offered on a number of other Porsche models as an option, including the 911, 924, and 944.

The upholstery would typically be used on the center of the seat backs and seats, with vinyl or another material in a solid color making up the sides. Some cars has Pasha on both the front and rear seats and the doors, and some head the seats only.

The Porsche Pasha-Upholstered Chairs Shown Here

These two matching chairs from 1600 Veloce have distinctly mid-century design cues finished in that unmistakable Porsche Pasha pattern.

The chairs have a chromed steel frame with a low back profile, padded arms, and four legs with cross-bracing at the rear.

The chairs are now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of North Salem, New York with no reserve price. If you’d like to read more or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer