This is the Stanley Adventure Pre-Party Flask, and as the name implies, it’s designed to hold your favorite liquor, or liqueur, and provide a pre-party buzz so you hit the ground running when you arrive.

These flasks have been gaining in popularity in recent years for their usefulness, combined with their retro-looks and solid stainless steel construction, which makes them a buy-it-for-life item.

History Speedrun: Stanley

Stanley was founded by inventor William Stanley Jr. in 1913 – he was a prolific electrical engineer but he’s best-known today for creating the revolutionary all-steel vacuum bottle. Before this, vacuum-insulated bottles typically used glass liners, which were fragile and not well-suited to rough handling.

Stanley’s breakthrough idea was to build a double-walled steel container with a vacuum layer between the walls, providing thermal insulation for the fluids inside but offering much improved durability.

Initially, Stanley bottles were aimed at professionals who worked outdoors, particularly in industries like railroads, construction, logging, and oil drilling. The tough nature of the design made it ideal for these sort of environments, and it quickly gained popularity across North America.

By the 1920s and 1930s, Stanley bottles were common among blue-collar factory workers who relied on them to keep coffee hot for the duration of their oftentimes long shifts.

During World War II, the Stanley bottle saw widespread use among American soldiers and with the industrial workers involved in the war effort. In the post-war years, the brand expanded its product line to include lunch boxes, cook sets, and larger thermoses, still maintaining its utilitarian working class image.

Today, the Stanley brand remains one of the best-known in its market segment, if not the best-known outright. In the 2020s the Stanley Cup became a status symbol of sorts, with people waiting in long lines to buy one, and prices on the aftermarket for rare versions reaching borderline-obscene levels.

The Stanley Adventure Pre-Party Flask

The Stanley Adventure Pre-Party Flask has a capacity of 8 oz (237 ml) and it’s made from BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel. It comes in a series of colorways, some of which are shown above and below, and it has a captive lid to avoid the inconvenience of losing it and having to drink all your whisky at once (so as not to spill any).

The flask measures in at 1.25″ x 2.75″ x 5.87″ in size, or 32mm x 70mm x 149mm. It’s said to be leakproof and packable, and it’s shaped to slip neatly into a pocket or a backpack with no fuss.

It’s now available on the official Stanley Amazon store for $18.50 USD, although you may get a cheaper price offered depending on your specific location.

Images courtesy of Stanley