NASA – Past And Present Dreams Of The Future by Benedict Redgrove

NASA – Past And Present Dreams Of The Future is a book by Benedict Redgrove, it’s the result of 9 years of intensive work including exclusive behind the scenes access at NASA – the finished book weighs in at a hefty 10 lbs and contains over 200 never-before-seen images.
Regardless of whether you grew up in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, or 2000s your childhood will have been interspersed with moments where you stopped whatever you were doing to watch a major NASA milestone. It may have been an early Mercury mission or Apollo 11, Apollo 13 had the world on the edge of its seat, there were the Voyager missions, Skylab and the Space Shuttle, the Challenger disaster, the Hubble Space Telescope, the Mars rovers and Cassini. And this is far from an all-inclusive list.
No matter who you are the work of NASA has touched your life, spin off technologies originally developed by NASA and JPL include everything from scratch-resistant lenses to LASIK technology, cochlear implants, aircraft anti-icing systems, improved automobile radial tires, and even modern enriched baby food.
NASA gave Benedict Redgrove unprecedented access to an astonishing array of facilities and historic NASA samples and equipment – including the Moon rocks collected on the Apollo missions, the space suits labs, the space station controller, the Orion facility, the Boeing Starliner facility, the robotics lab, the historical records, the launch pads, the assembly building, and number of other notable places, artefacts, and facilities.
The result is a collection of intimate, finely-detailed images that allow that objects to tell their own story. Shot using digital backs on technical cameras, some images are made up from over 60 exposures to capture incredible detail. The images are then painstakingly retouched to remove them from their backgrounds, allowing them to be viewed without distraction.
Redgrove is funding the book on Kickstarter to allow him full creative control of the entire process, funding has already surpassed its goal, but there’s still time to order your own copy at a price below the eventual retail price.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Kevin Cameron graduated with a degree in physics from Harvard University before embarking on a remarkable career tuning world-class racing motorcycles throughout the 1970s and ’80s. His understanding of every aspect of how motorcycles work is shared by relatively few, and fortunately, he’s able to clearly explain it all in layman’s terms to folks like…
This is the Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual for the legendary Star Wars TIE Fighter, one of the most memorable spacecraft from the Star Wars film, book, and video game universe. According Wookiepedia, the most reliable source of Star Wars information, the TIE fighter was produced in massive numbers from the Galactic Civil War onwards. TIE…
The Technique of Motor Racing by Piero Taruffi is the book that all other instructional motor racing books are measured against. It was written by Taruffi, nicknamed the “Silver Fox”, in 1959 after he retired from motor racing in 1957 following a promise to his wife to retire once he’d won the Mille Miglia. He…
This Porsche 917 door is a unique piece of art by Joel Clark, each piece takes upward of 30 hours to complete, and its basis is a 1:1 scale 917 door made from fibreglass by Kraftwerkz Cars of Melbourne. Clark began his career as a vinyl sticker maker for professional motor racing teams at Silverstone,…
The NASA Apollo Saturn V Rocket Building Kit is over 1 meter high (3.2 feet or 39 inches) when fully assembled, impressively it has a removable first and second stage that contain a model of the Lunar Module (Eagle) and a model of the Command Module. The Apollo missions took man to the Moon for the…
This beautifully detailed Ayrton Senna sculpture is a life-size piece by celebrated artist Paul Oz, it’s comprised of 160 kilograms of raw bronze, and it carries the not-insignificant price tag of £199,000 (approximately $256,000 USD). In 1993 Senna said “If you take away Eau Rouge, you take away the reason why I do this”, for…