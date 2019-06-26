An Original Ferrari 250 Tool Roll – That (Probably) Costs More Than Your Car

This is an original, complete Ferrari 250 tool roll suitable for “outside plug” cars like the GTE, Lusso, SWB, TDF, PF Coupe and GTO models.
It’s vitally important for owners of these cars to have original tool rolls along with all of the other factory parts and accessories before entering the car in shows – as the judges will carefully check for them.
This black fabric tool roll contains 8 Beta Wrenches (N.55 complete set), a pair of 190mm pliers, a Carello oil filter wrench, a Weber carburettor key, 2 wooden handled screwdrivers, a steel 500g hammer, a lead knock-off wheel spinner mallet, a grease gun with a detachable extension nozzle, a Pirelli fan belt in cardboard sleeve, the large side pocket housing M. Riganti pillar jack, a hub puller, and a T-handle spark plug wrench.
It’s listed as a complete original set suitable for concours events or to complete your own 250 Ferrari to factory delivery standard.
The Ferrari 250 series was built by Ferrari from 1953 to 1964 and many of the cars became the most famous vehicles in the Italian company’s history, including the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Ferrari 250 SWB, the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, and the Ferrari 250 GTE.
That last model was said to have been developed specifically for Enzo Ferrari himself, it’s a longer wheel base grand tourer with two full size back seats which allowed him to transport himself, his driver, his wife, and their dog.
Ferrari tool rolls are never cheap, but this is by far the most valuable example we’ve ever featured. Bonhams think it’s going to sell for between £19,000 and £22,000 (approximately $24,000 to $28,000 USD), which is more than the value of most people’s cars, but 250 GTOs change hands for $50+ million USD apiece.
