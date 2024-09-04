This year the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated its 50th anniversary, making it one of the longest-running vintage motorsport events in the world.

The following 10 (actually 11) vehicles were our favorite discoveries in the paddock area during the event.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has its origins in a vintage racing weekend organized by Steve Earle at the Laguna Seca Raceway near Monterey in California in 1974. Vintage racing was still in its infancy at the time, and Earle developed a series of races that would put the cars and their drivers through their paces, usually without any accidents or injuries.

Interestingly, Laguna Seca was built to provide a safe racetrack to replace the tree-lined 17-Mile Drive at Pebble Beach which had been used as a European-style road racing circuit in the 1950s. Sadly, the close proximity of the large pine trees to the road made it dangerous, and the death of driver Ernie McAfee in a Ferrari 121 LM in 1956 sealed the fate of the 17-Mile Drive races.

Laguna Seca would be built nearby a year later in 1957, and it would quickly become one of the most important tracks in the United States. Steve Earle’s vintage racing series at Laguna Seca would be called the Monterey Historics until 2010, at which point it was renamed the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The 50th anniversary of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion took place this year and Silodrome was in attendance, along with our friends from Undiscovered Classics and The Bad Blonde. The racing is hard-fought and various classes exist for cars dating to well over 100 years old right the way through to 1980s-era Formula 1 cars.

This post showcases our favorite discoveries in the paddock area where attendees are free to roam and see the cars up close, talk to the owners and drivers, and watch as the vehicle are prepared to race. Perhaps the two most notable drivers of the day were Ford CEO Jim Farley and McLaren CEO Zack Brown – both of whom are known within the community as skilled and competitive drivers in their own right.