This is the 1967 Plymouth Barracuda that was customized by George Barris and Richard Korkes, both of whom also built the original 1966 Batmobile.

This was the hero car from the 1972 thriller/action film Corky starring Robert Blake. The car would then later appear in the Knight Rider TV series and a series of 1976 Sears Diehard commercials. It was owned by MGM Studios for 17 years, and it’s now being offered for sale.

Fast Facts – The Plymouth Barracuda From “Corky”

“Corky” is a film that follows the ambitious but troubled racecar driver Corky Curtiss, portrayed by Robert Blake, who sacrifices personal relationships for professional racing success. His reckless attitude and corrupt associations soon sabotage his career, leaving him isolated as he faces critical decisions about integrity, morality, and his own ambition.

George Barris customized the Barracuda extensively, adding major body modifications including a hood scoop, side scoops, a rear wing, side-exit exhausts, and unique paintwork featuring pinstriping and fades. Interior upgrades include two-tone vinyl seats, sheepskin-lined dashboard, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Don Garlits tachometer.

Owned by MGM Studios for 17 years, the car remains in its original, film-used condition, still showcasing Barris’s custom paint and features. It is now offered for sale through Mecum Auctions, signed by Barris and racing legend Richard Petty, who appeared in the film.

The 1972 Film “Corky”

Corky is an American film released in 1972 directed by Leonard Horn, starring Robert Blake in the role of Corky Curtiss – a small-time stock-car driver from Texas. Corky is a young and ambitious mechanic, who dreams of making it big as a driver in the competitive world of racing but struggles to balance his professional aspirations with personal relationships and his fiery temper.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for the 1972 film “Corky,” starring Robert Blake in the role of Corky Curtiss.

The film follows Corky as he leaves behind his hometown and pregnant wife, Peggy Jo (Charlotte Rampling), to seek out racing opportunities on the Southern stock-car circuit. Despite seeming to possess genuine pace behind the wheel, Corky’s impatience, temper, and arrogance sabotage his chances for success. He quickly becomes known for his reckless and confrontational driving style, alienating teammates, sponsors, and promoters.

As Corky climbs from minor dirt-track races to more prestigious events, he faces increasing pressure to compromise his integrity. Desperate for financial backing, Corky aligns himself with a corrupt sponsor, Randy (Patrick O’Neal), who manipulates race outcomes to rake in profits from illicit gambling.

Throughout the film, Corky’s personal relationships deteriorate as his racing ambitions consume him. Peggy Jo grows increasingly disillusioned and emotionally distant, struggling with Corky’s neglect and selfishness. Their relationship further fractures when Peggy Jo learns of Corky’s infidelities and questionable dealings on the circuit, ultimately leaving him completely isolated.

In the film’s climax, Corky competes in a critical race that could define his future, both professionally and personally. Realizing the consequences of his actions, Corky has to choose between continued complicity in race-fixing schemes or reclaiming his dignity and sense of honor. His decision underscores the tension between his own ambition and his neglected sense of morality.

The 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Shown Here

The car you see here started out as a standard 1967 Plymouth Barracuda, fitted with the 273 cubic inch (4.5 liter) V8 engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission.

After it was chosen for use in Corky it was sent off to George Barris, one of the most famous custom car builders of the time. Barris designed and built the 1966 Batmobile, the Munster Koach and Drag-U-La from The Munsters TV series, the Beverly Hillbillies’ Truck, the Monkeemobile, KITT from Knight Rider, the Black Beauty from The Green Hornet TV series, and countless others.

This Barracuda is often forgotten among lists of Barris’ creations, perhaps because the film it’s based on isn’t particularly well-known. The rebuild of the car was undertaken by George Barris and Richard Korkes, the same two men who built on the 1966 Batmobile.

They took the Barracuda and added a lip spoiler, a hood scoop, side scoops, side-exit exhausts, front under-bumper spotlights, and a large rear wing likely influenced by the one used on the Plymouth Road Runner. The car was also given a full custom interior with two-tone vinyl seats, a sheepskin-lined dashboard, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a T-handle on the shifter.

The custom paint required extensive work, with pinstriping, color fades, and additional panel colors used in some sections, like the hood. It was fitted with a set of polished 5-spoke alloy wheels and a Don Garlits tachometer, and it was signed by Richard Petty who was in the movie, along with George Barris.

As noted above, the car was used in Corky, then again in the Knight Rider TV series and a series of 1976 Sears Diehard commercials. It remained in the possession of MGM Studios for 17 years, and it was largely kept out of sight.

It’s now being offered for sale by Mecum, and importantly it remains in film-used condition throughout, with the original Barris paintwork still in place. If you’d like to read more about the car or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum