The Driggs Jacket by JANE Motorcycles has been designed as a universal motorcycle jacket that doubles as regular streetwear. The outer fabric is a water resistant, 8.5 ounce waxed canvas, all the seams are reinforced with a double stitch nylon thread, and the interior is navy blue satin with lamb skin lining the collar and exterior pocket flaps.
JANE offers removable Level 1 D3O armor (European directive 89/686/CEE and CE technical standards EN 1621-1:2012) for the shoulders elbows and back which are sold separately, and the Driggs has internal pockets ready for them.
The Driggs can be ordered in sizes from XS through to XXL, and each one is made in Brooklyn not far from where it was originally designed. Styling-wise the jacket is futureproof, it’ll never go out of fashion as it uses a fundamentally tried and true design that motorcyclists have been wearing in one form or another for over 100 years.
Buy Here
