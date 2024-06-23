This is the Heritage Series Tweed model from the team at The HiFi Case, a Chicago-based specialist company that has been turning vintage suitcases into Bluetooth boomboxes since 2013.

Each case has its own built-in lithium-ion battery offering 10-15+ hours of battery life, and they connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth or aux cable, and they have a 1/4 inch stereo input which also allows them at work as a portable guitar amplifier.

As travel became more affordable in the 20th century, initially due to passenger ships and then thanks to the increasing proliferation of air travel, the suitcase became a must have item for everyone, not just the rich and famous.

Before airlines instituted rigid size allowances for luggage, suitcases could vary quite widely in their dimensions, from steamer trucks and portable dressers down to simple, handheld cases that could only carry supplies for a weekend.

As a result of this size and style variance, companies like The HiFi Case are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing vintage cases to turn into sound systems. They offer all-in-one integrated speaker systems in everything from large steamer trunks down through various suitcase sizes, to relatively small hatbox speakers.

The speaker system you see here is a one-off design called the Heritage Series Tweed, its classic hardshell tweed-style suitcase with horizontal stripes and a traditional handle on top. It has a standard aux line in as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and a 1/4 inch stereo input.

It has a five speaker design, and inside it has a 15+ hour approved air travel save lithium-ion battery, and an EDR receiver module that supports aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL, SBC, and AAC. It’s now being offered for sale on The HiFi Case shop for $850 USD with $40 USD shipping to the USA and Canada.

