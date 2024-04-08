This is a solar generator combination from Goal Zero that combines a Yeti 300 LiFePO4 battery power station and a Goal Zero Nomad 50 portable solar array that can recharge the Yeti 300 with 7 hours of sunlight exposure.

This unit was developed to replace gas-powered generators for those with low to moderate power needs when off-grid, allowing them to charge devices like smart phones, tablets, GPS units, portable fridges, laptops, air pumps, GoPros, and flashlights without needing to haul a heavy generator and fuel.

Goal Zero was founded by Robert Workman back in 2009, back before most people had even heard of the concept of portable personal solar arrays.

The company soon developed a range of portable power stations, essentially battery arrays that were designed to be charged from the solar units and provide reliable power to charge your devices when you’re in the wilderness.

The company has a large charity wing that provides solar and battery systems to communities in developing nations, and to those affected by natural disasters. During the pandemic, GoalZero retooled and provided face shields for healthcare workers on the front lines.

The Yeti 300 + Nomad 50 Solar Generator

The Yeti 300 + Nomad 50 Solar Generator is a two-piece unit designed to provide reliable power when you’re hundreds of miles from the nearest power outlet. The Yeti 300 battery unit can be recharged before you leave civilization and then recharged on the go via the Goal Zero Nomad 50 solar generator.

The LiFePO4 battery system inside the Yeti 300 is good for a 4000+ cycle lifespan over 10 years of daily use, retaining 80% of original capacity after this time.

It provides 350 W AC power out with 600 W surge and it connects to the 50 W solar array via a cable allowing it to be recharged from the sun. It can also be recharged from your vehicle’s 12 V adapter, and as noted above it can also be charged from a standard wall socket.

The combined unit retails for $449.95 USD directly from Goal Zero, it comes with a 5 year warranty, a 30 day money back guarantee, and US-based customer support should you need it.

