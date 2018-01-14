Documentary: Derek Warwick – Raw Racing

This hour long interview film by Mario Muth offers an insightful and frank look into the life and times of former Formula 1 driver Derek Warwick.
Derek is a member of the increasingly rare breed of top tier drivers who earned their position purely through talent, with no financial backing. Interestingly, he’s also driver I’m aware of who worked his way up to Formula 1 competition after having started out dirt track racing in British Superstox cars.
Many consider Derek to be the best driver to never win a Formula 1 race, he was so good that Ayrton Senna flat-out refused to have him as a teammate in 1986 at Lotus. Senna was contracted as the team’s number one driver, and he was aware that Derek Warwick was anything but a number two.
While taking a break from Formula 1 in 1992 he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with co-drivers Mark Blundell and Yannick Dalmas. He won the World Sportscar Championship in the same year, before returning to F1 in 1993.
Although he’s now retired from racing he keeps himself busy running multiple car dealerships. He’s also the president of the British Racing Drivers Club, and he works as driver steward in F1, advising the stewards panel on incidents from a driver’s perspective.
Related Posts
The Jaguar Mark II is commonly referred to as the Gentleman’s Express, particularly the 3.8 litre version fitted with the twin cam XK straight-6, capable of 220bhp in stock trim and a top speed of over 125 mph and 0 to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds. These are genuinely remarkable figures for a 4-door saloon car first offered for sale in the 1950s.
Read More
The 365 GTB/4 Daytona is a car built by the Italians at Ferrari to win back the “World’s Fastest Car” crown from the Italians at Lamborghini. It was never intended to be known as the Daytona, rumour has it that Enzo Ferrari hated the name, but after the marque’s decisive 1-2-3 finish at the February 1967 24…
Read More
To cut a long story short, a Gasser is style of American drag racing car designed to run on regular pump gasoline, rather than race fuel or ethanol. They run on gas, so they called them gassers. Despite the sensible name, there’s nothing at all sensible about the cars themselves. In fact they almost seem…
Read More
Full Throttle – The Life of Tim Birkin offers a look back at the life of racing driver Tim Birkin, a man who should be far better known than he is outside of vintage racing circles. Tim Birkin’s life was a fascinating if somewhat tragic story, he was one of the era’s most prominent racing…
Read More
The Brough Superior SS100 is a motorcycle that needs no introduction to anyone with even a passing interest in motorcycle history. Although the term “superbike” wouldn’t be coined for many more decades, the SS100 was unquestionably the first real superbike. George Brough introduced the SS100 in 1924, the name stands for Super Sport and the 100 is a reference to the motorcycle’s top speed – a guaranteed 100 mph.
Read More
The Belstaff Classic Tourist Trophy Jacket is a timeless British design that’s been updated for the 21st century, with new CE EN 1621-12:2012 armour in the shoulders and elbows, and a pocket for an optional back protector. Each jacket is made from hard-wearing bovine waxed leather with 1.0mm to 1.1mm thickness, there’s a breathable cotton…
Read More