Dark Mode – Automotive Icon T-Shirts By Nik Schultz Reading time: about 1 minute. Classic Cars

Clothing

Design

This series of tees by Nik Schultz of L-Dopa Design are called “Dark Mode”, he developed the series to showcase a series of motorsport icons against the blackness of a night sky, rather than the more traditional bright white.

The t-shirts include a modified Porsche 911 2.2, a Mini Cooper S, a Porsche 917, an Audi Quattro IMSA GTO, and a Porsche 911 Carrera RSR. Each is printed on jet black 100% combed ring-spun 4.3 oz cotton that is pre-shunk, and long-lasting inks are used.

The cars featured are all either out-and-out race cars like the RSR, the 917, and the Quattro, or modified sports cars like the 911 2.2 and the Mini Cooper S.

Each tee costs $24 USD and sizing ranges from S to 2XL, and you can choose any color you like so long as it’s black.

Nik has been running L-Dopa for years, he regularly turns out unique and unusual automotive designs including t-shirts, hoodies, and wall prints. He offers many of the wall prints as free computer wallpapers too, a great move that we wish others would consider too.

If you’d like to see his collection of free computer wallpapers you can click here, and if you’d like to see the collection of Dark Mode tees you can click the red button below.

Visit The Store