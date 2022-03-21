This is the Casström Sweden Scandi Knife Making Kit, as the name suggests its a kit that allows you to create your own Scandinavian “Puukko,” a class of general-purpose knife.

Each kit contains everything you need with the exception of hand tools, sand paper, linseed oil, and glue. The purpose of kits like this are that they allow people to take part in building their own knives – knives are often deeply personal items that get passed down from one generation the next.

The other benefit is that you can shape the handle of the knife specifically to fit your hand by filing and sanding it until you’re happy with the ergonomics.

Casström Sweden is a knife and outdoor equipment company based in Sweden, each knife is 100% made in Europe, and they come with an unusually long 25 year warranty.

The company is based in the small trading town of Lycksele, deep in the boreal forest of Swedish Lapland. If you should visit you would just find a small store in the town, most of the company’s knives and equipment are sold globally by outfitters.

Each of these knife-making kits includes:

1 x Carbon steel blade 95mm, in CrV8 steel (HRC 58-59).

1 x Brass bolster for transition between blade and handle.

1 x Brass rivet for securing the tang at the rear of the handle.

1 x Curly birch handle block.

1 x Reindeer antler spacer.

1 x Vegetable-tanned leather for the sheath.

1 x Plastic liner sheath protection.

1 x Waxed thread.

Instruction manual in English.

Buying directly from Casström Sweden is typically cheaper than online retailers, the MSRP is 495 SEK which works out to a little over $51 USD. Visit The Store