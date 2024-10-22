This is the Stout Bell Tent it’s a modern take on the age-old bell tent design, made from 100% cotton canvas sourced from the USA.

Stout Tents offer 20 foot (6 meter), 16 foot (5 meter), and 13 foot (4 meter) diameter tents, each has a differing amount of interior space, and both weight and roof height varies between them. This allows people to buy the size they need for the number of people that’ll be sleeping inside.

Stout Tents was founded by Caitlyn Stout and her husband, a U.S. Army veteran. Their initial plan had been to buy a number of canvas bell tents and start their own commercial camping/glamping company however the appalling quality of the tents they received sent them off in a whole new direction.

They spent years sourcing the best 100% natural, waterproof, mold-resistant cotton canvas they cold find and then fine-tuning the design and manufacturing processes to ensure the final tent would be waterproof and able to hold up to years of heavy use.

Unlike most tent manufacturers, Stout Tents also offers full-service camping/glamping at events, meaning they use their own tents extensively. The benefit of this is that they’ve been able to fine-tune the design to the point where they’ll handle far more use than the average camper will ever ask of them.

The tent shown above and below in this article is the 16 foot (5 meter) Stout Bell Tent Pro Edition. This tent is made from 100% natural, waterproof, mold-resistant cotton canvas and it has a heavy-duty ripstop PVC waterproof, zipped-in groundsheet.

The front doors and all windows have bug-mesh to ensure you can get plenty of airflow without worrying about mosquitos or other creepy crawlies. These tents are designed for four season use, and as such they have both a port for a stove jack and a port for an A/C unit, both of which can be used without affecting the tent’s waterproofing.

The 5 meter Stout Bell Tent retails for $999 USD in this size and it weighs in at 96.5 lbs or 43.7 kgs. Stout offers 45 day returns and a lifetime warranty that covers against any defects in the original materials or workmanship.

If you’d like to read more about this tent or get your own you can visit the official store page for it here.

Images courtesy of Stout Tents