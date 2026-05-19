This is the Bull Metal Tool Box, each one is made in the USA by American workers from 22-gauge powder-coated cold-rolled stainless steel.

These toolboxes are designed to last for life, if not quite a bit longer, and as a result they have full-length piano hinges designed to distribute load equally, and remove a common weak point on many steel tool boxes.

History Speedrun: Bull Metal

Bull Metal Products, Inc. is a family-owned American sheet metal manufacturer based at 191 Saybrook Road in Middletown, Connecticut. The company was founded in February of 1954 by Cliff Bull, a Wesleyan University graduate – class of 1948. Bull initially set up operations in a barn in Higganum, Connecticut, but a fire destroyed the original factory in 1960. A new factory was built in Middletown, where the company has remained ever since.

Dave Reier, a high school classmate of Cliff’s from Westfield, New Jersey, joined the company in 1959 as a salesman. He eventually became a partner and served as president. Cliff Bull retired in March of 1993, and the company is today led by president Steve Bull.

Bull Metal specializes in the custom design and manufacture of sheet metal, rigid wire, and tubing products for OEM manufacturers across a huge range of industries. Its product line includes custom toolboxes, metal storage cabinets, electrical enclosures, metal cases, industrial carts, medical cabinets, first-aid kit enclosures, beverage displays, and point-of-purchase display racks.

The company handles everything from one-off working prototypes to full production runs of virtually any quantity, and it also offers sub-assembly and fulfillment services for customers looking to get their products to market.

The Middletown facility spans over 50,000 square feet and employs more than 50 full-time workers. It houses CNC machinery for precision metal fabrication, advanced welding stations operated by certified welders, a modern powder coating line, specialized assembly areas, in-house screen printing and labeling capabilities, and dedicated quality control stations.

The company also has in-house design and engineering resources, allowing it to work with customers on designs from concept through finished product. Bull Metal is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates according to Lean manufacturing principles.

The Bull Metal Tool Box Shown Here

This is Bull Metal’s American-made toolbox, each one is fabricated from 22-gauge cold-rolled stainless steel at the company’s facility in Middletown, Connecticut. It measures 15 by 8 by 7.5 inches, weighs 8 lbs, and it’s finished in a chip-resistant powder coating designed to hold up in demanding environments like job sites and working garages.

The tool box is built around precision CNC-machined parts that Bull Metal says deliver tolerances down to the thousandths of an inch, resulting in tight, consistent fit-and-finish throughout. Piano hinges run the full length of the lid for even support and smooth opening/closing, while a strike-and-catch latch keeps it securely closed during transport and storage.

Inside, a removable tray with its own handle provides organized storage for smaller tools and essentials, keeping them separated from the main compartment below. This tool box has exclusive screen-printed American Bison artwork by sign writer David Bond, along with a zinc-plated cold-rolled stainless steel name plate.

Bull Metal recommends wiping the box dry after use and keeping it out of prolonged wet conditions to maintain the finish. It’s now being offered for sale on the official Huckberry store here with free US shipping and free US returns.

Images courtesy of Huckberry