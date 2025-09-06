This is the Buck Knives x Code of the West 110 Folding Hunter®, each one is made in the USA with a 420 high carbon stainless steel blade, brass bolsters, and a Crelicam™ ebony handle.

The knife has a lock-back mechanism to secure the blade in the open position, to eliminate the risk of it snapping shut on your fingers when you’re using it. The handle carries the Code of the West logo, and they’re engraved one at a time by Baron Engraving in Milford, Connecticut.

History Speedrun: Code of the West

Code of The West was founded in 2021 by Chris Hunt as a creative studio and brand built around the classic values of the Old West. The company name refers to the unwritten rules of integrity, self-reliance, and respect that defined frontier life during this period, and Hunt has used that code as both his inspiration and and the foundational ethos of the company.

Unlike a conventional clothing label, Code of The West operates at an intersection of storytelling, design, and lifestyle. Hunt brings more than 15 years of professional experience in commercial art and brand development, and his studio has collaborated with companies like Filson, AMC, and Black Rifle Coffee.

Alongside this client work, the company produces its own line of goods – apparel, journals, wall art, and coffee – all flowing along that consistent aesthetic rooted in the quiet dignity of the working West.

The Buck Knives x Code of the West 110 Folding Hunter®

Each of these knives starts out as a classic Buck Knives Folding Hunter, long an American favorite, and one of the most easily recognized pocket knife designs of the 20th century. Each is made in the USA from 420 High carbon stainless steel and they have a blade length of 3.75’” and a closed length of 4.875″ with a weight of 7.2 oz.

The knife has a Crelicam™ ebony handle that is engraved by Baron Engraving, and it has engraved brass bolsters, as well as a genuine black leather holster. The blade has a locking mechanism to keep it securely open when it’s in use.

It’s now available as a limited edition run on Huckberry and it comes with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. You can visit the store listing here if you’d like to read more or get one for yourself.

Images courtesy of Huckberry