This is the Ridge Magnetic Power Bank, it’s designed to fit in your pocket, and to charge all of your devices either wirelessly or via USB-C/Lightning connection.

Many modern devices, like iPhones and Apple Watches, having wireless charging capability, so you simply place the device on the Magnetic Power Bank and charging begins instantly. It has a 10,000mAh capacity – enough for up to three full smartphone recharges.

History Speedrun: Ridge

Ridge is a US company founded in 2013 by father‑son duo Daniel and Paul Kane in Los Angeles, California. The business began with a Kickstarter campaign to fund its flagship product – a minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet made from hard-wearing materials like aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber.

The wallet’s compact form, modular design, and quality construction quickly found a niche among those looking for functional, long-lasting alternatives to traditional leather billfolds with the added benefit of RFID-blocking security.

Since its launch, Ridge has sold over five million wallets worldwide and grown into a well-known lifestyle brand in the everyday carry (EDC) space. Now headquartered in Santa Monica, the company has now expanded its product catalog to include key organizers, pens, phone cases, rings, backpacks, travel gear, and other accessories.

CEO Sean Frank and CMO Connor MacDonald have led Ridge into nine-figure revenue territory, establishing it as one of the most successful direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies in the hardgoods market sector.

The Ridge Magnetic Power Bank

The Ridge Magnetic Power Bank is a compact external battery that measures in at just 4” x 2¾” x ⅔”. It can be magnetically attached to the back of your compatible smartphone, like a modern iPhone for example, and it recharges the device wirelessly while it’s attached.

It can also charge other devices, without wireless charging functionality, using its built-in Lighting and USB-C cables. It has a capacity of 10,000mAh enough for around three full iPhone charges, and it uses an advanced polymer li-battery for a long service life.

The Magnetic Power Bank can be recharged via its USB-C port, and it has an LED status indicator on the top, which displays both battery and charge levels. It has both recharging and overcharge protection, up to 20W of power delivery, and an integrated kickstand that allows your device to remain upright while charging for hands-free viewing – particularly useful on planes.

It’s now being offered for sale on Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. You can read more or get your own one here – color options include Basecamp Orange, Royal Black, or Matt Olive.

Images courtesy of Huckberry + Ridge