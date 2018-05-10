The Breitling Sprint – The 1960s Swiss Chronograph For Athletes

The Breitling Sprint was originally developed by the Swiss watchmaker for use by athletes, with a reliable Valjoux 7733 chronograph movement allowing coaches or athletes to track their times down to the second.
The exact year this watch was made is unknown, thought it’s believed to be a 1960s era unit as Breitling switched to a lightweight resin-based case in the 1970s.
This particular Breitling Sprint was selected by Jason Ruedas, the owner of Rue Vintage, who’s made a name for himself as a bit of a vintage watch savant – finding unusual timepieces online, researching their history, and then selling them via his company Rue Watches.
If you’d like to read more about this watch, or see the others that Jason has for sale, you can click the “see more” button below to visit the website.
See More
Related Posts
Mollyjogger’s Bear & Son Scrimshaw Knife Kit contains everything you need to partake in the age-old art of scrimshaw – carving bone or ivory with words, art, and iconography, a pastime that originally started on whaling ships back in the mid-1700s. While the early scrimshaw artists used whale bones and teeth, typically from sperm or…
Read More
Thorogood pride themselves on making their Dodgeville boots 100% in the USA from world-class Horween Chromexcel horsehide leather. The company was founded back in 1892 by Albert Weinbrenner in Wisconsin, by 1916 they were making 20,000 pairs of boots a year to keep the American working class well shod. After recently celebrating their 125 year…
Read More
These 1/2 pound solid brass bottle openers are made in the USA using traditional sand casting techniques, before being tumbled and hand polished. They’re designed to be a buy-it-for-life item that’ll open every bottle of beer you ever drink at home, and they include a handy piece of encouragement cast into the side. Although if…
Read More
The Crave Waxed Trophy Motorcycle Jacket is the world’s first single-layer waxed Armalith jacket, it was developed by the team at Crave For Ride for use by both commuters and moto-adventurers. Armalith is a denim fabric created by combining cotton fibers with UHMWPE (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) fibers, this creates a single-layer material with better abrasion resistance…
Read More
The Shoal Floating Tent is 100% inflatable, meaning there are no tent poles, guy ropes, or pegs to worry about. Both the base and frame are inflated to 10 PSI, and due to the fact that the air frame is flexible it can withstand high winds, storms, and heavy rain without issue. The base of…
Read More
DMD Helmets have been in business for over 40 years, the new Seventy Five Waves helmet is a throwback to the designs we saw in the motocross world in the decade of disco and bell-bottoms, but it has full modern safety compliance (DOT and ECE), as well as a far safer shell made from Kevlar…
Read More