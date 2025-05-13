This is the Timex Expedition Tide-Temp-Compass watch, it’s essentially a modern smartwatch hidden behind classic analogue dial, and it can show you the current temperature, the high/low tide level, a compass, and of course, it shows you the time.

The watch has the usual hour, minute, and second hands – but it also has a “multi-function hand,” which has opposing blue and orange tips on this model. This multi-function hand is where the magic happens, it rotates 360º to point at various marks on the circular scales around the watch face for temperature (in both Cº and Fº), tide, and compass bearings.

The Timex Expedition Tide-Temp-Compass Watch

As the name suggests the Timex Expedition Tide-Temp-Compass watch displays a whole lot more than just the time. It uses the proprietary Timex Tide-Temp-Compass movement to provide a slew of useful information right on your wrist.

Starting at the bezel, the watch displays a N/S/E/W compass with bearing marks. This bezel is bidirectional so it can be rotated to suit your current bearing. When the wearer presses the compass pusher at the 8 o’clock position the movement activates the digital compass, turning the multi-function hand to point north.

The pusher at the 2 o’clock position is for temperature, there are both Fº and Cº scales around the outside of the main dial with Cº on the inner side. Once you press the pusher it turns the multi-function hand to point to the current temp – though it’s worth noting that for an accurate reading you need to take the watch off and allow it to come to room temperature.

Finally, to use the tide meter you press the pusher at the 4 o’clock position. This moves the multi-function hand first to the low tide mark at the 6 o’clock position, and then to the actual tide level for your area – this will initially need to be set by you when you first get the watch.

The watch has an SST316 stainless steel case and case back, a case diameter of 43 mm with a with of 13 mm. It’s water resistant to 100 meters (330 ft), it has a 22 mm lug width, and an Ecco™ DriTan™ leather strap.

The watch is currently available for $165+ USD on the official Timex Amazon store here, this is quite a bit less than the $249 USD MSRP on the main Timex website, so it could be a good deal for anyone needing a smart watch with classic tool watch looks.

Images courtesy of Timex