This is the Nathan’s Wooden Knife Safety Kit from Crkt. It’s a $20 USD do-it-yourself knife building kit designed to both teach the skills of knife making while also teaching critical knife safety lessons .

The completed knife works in exactly the same way as a lockback folding pocket knife, because this is exactly what it is, just with wood taking the place of all the pieces that would usually be made from stainless steel.

The kit was designed by award-winning Oregon-based designer Glenn Klecker and his son, Nathan, for whom it was named.

The low MSRP of $20 USD makes this kit ideal for both adults and kids, as it offers a low barrier to entry and could very well lead to a new hobby. The kit itself consists of just 10 pieces, the blade, both sides of the handle, the locking mechanism parts, and the hammered-in pins that hold it all together.

Assembly doesn’t take long and it comes with full instructions on the back of the box. Once completed it makes a handy (and very safe) letter opener, and if it belongs to a child they can play with it while learning safe knife-handling techniques.

Once it’s been assembled the kit can be decorated by the owner, this step is very popular with kids, as they can take to it with colored markers, paints, or whatever else they have at hand to truly personalize their first “knife.”

American outfitting company Huckberry now has Nathan’s Wooden Knife Safety Kit on sale, you already know the asking price and it comes with a best price guarantee as well as free returns until January 31st.

You can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or buy one yourself.

Images courtesy of Huckberry