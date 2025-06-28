This is the new Moana Pacific Professional Titanium from Magrette, perhaps the best-known New Zealand watchmaker in the world.

It’s powered by the Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1B automatic mechanical movement and it has an heirloom-quality grade 5 titanium case, with a titanium case back, a carbon dial, and a double-domed sapphire crystal.

History Speedrun: Magrette

Magrette is a New Zealand-based watch company founded by Dion Wynyard McAsey in 2007. McAsey, a native of Auckland with Māori heritage, launched the brand due to his long-running personal fascination with vintage timepieces and traditional craftsmanship.

His aim was to create mechanical watches that blended the spirit of early 20th-century design with the narratives and symbolism of his own cultural background – not an easy task.

The idea for Magrette emerged while McAsey was working in television production. He found himself drawn to the old-world allure of tool watches – reliable, legible, and made for a purpose. Inspired by historic divers and pilot watches, he began sketching designs and eventually partnered with skilled manufacturers to bring the first models to life.

Magrette’s first watch, the Regattare, debuted in limited numbers and helped establish the brand’s reputation among microbrand collectors. It was soon followed by the Moana Pacific series, which further integrated Polynesian and Māori symbolism into the design language.

McAsey ensured these elements weren’t decorative afterthoughts – they are all carefully chosen to reflect a sense of place and personal story. Over time, Magrette expanded its range to include chronographs, dual-time GMT models, and pieces featuring hand-engraved casebacks by New Zealand artists.

The watches typically use reliable mechanical movements like the Miyota 9015 or Sellita SW200, and the brand maintains small, limited-edition production runs to preserve its independence.

The Magrette Moana Pacific Professional Titanium

The Moana Pacific Professional was first launched back in 2012, this new version was developed to be even tougher than the original – a watch already known for its ability to handle almost anything you throw at it.

This new version now has a helium escape valve, a fixed lug, and a left-hand crown designed to stay out of the way when you’re wearing gloves. It also has a grade 5 titanium case offering extreme strength and corrosion resistance, as well as a lower weight than stainless steel.

The watch has a titanium case back, a sapphire crystal that’s double domed and given an anti-reflective coating, a screw-down crown with a red safety alert collar, and an engraved, fully-lumed ceramic bezel insert.

The watch is powered by the Swiss Sellita SW200-1B movement with 26 jewels, 28’800 vibrations per hour, and a 38 hour power reserve. As an automatic mechanical movement, it winds itself from the natural movement of your wrist over the course of a day.

The watch is now being offered for sale direct through Magrette and pre-orders are currently open here. Each will cost $848 USD and will come with your choice of a white, black, or forged carbon dial.

Images courtesy of Magrette