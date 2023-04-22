This is the new Bourbon Jacket from the team over at Fuel Motorcycles in Spain, it’s made using a natural tanning process that allows the jacket to develop a patina over time, so each jacket slowly develops its own unique look.

These jackets are designed from the outset to be suitable for motorcycle use and for regular street use, they come with removable D3O® Ghost™ armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back, and the 100% cowhide construction gives the jacket natural abrasion resistance.

Fuel Motorcycles was founded in 2012 as a small team of custom motorcycle builders. Their unusual style quickly won them plaudits from around the world, and their bikes have been featured in both print magazines and on websites like Silodrome, Pipeburn, Bike EXIF, and countless others.

In 2013 the team organized the first Scram Africa, a 2,500 km trip across the Sahara Desert that attracted riders from around the world. The event has grown over time and it’s been held almost every year since, with a break over Covid.

Not long after this they began designing and testing their own motorcycle gear, including boots, pants, jackets, and more. They have remained focussed on vintage style with full modern protection, a niche in the motorcycle world that has grown exponentially since.

Fuel Motorcycles remains one of the only motorcycle gear companies in the world that offers a crash replacement policy. If you crash your bike and your gear is badly damaged you can submit a claim, once approved they’ll send you a replacement item and ask for your damaged gear to be returned to them, so they can study it and see where it can be improved in the future.

The Bourbon Jacket is made from a high-quality, vegetable-tanned leather, which is a more sustainable alternative to traditionally tanned leather. It has a black fabric liner, and it uses industry-standard YKK zippers throughout.

As noted further up the jacket comes with a full set of removable D3O® Ghost™ armor, this is a technologically advanced armor that is soft to the touch but instantly hardens on impact. The jacket has also been class AAA safety certified for motorcycle use (CE prEN 17092-2:2020).

