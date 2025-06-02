This is the new Huckberry x Ford toolbox, each is made by Bull Metal, a third-generation family-run metal shop based in Middletown, Connecticut from 22-gauge cold rolled stainless steel finished with a rust-proof blue powdercoat.

Toolboxes like this have been a mainstay of garages, sheds, and workshops for well over a century and counting. They’re designed to be the right size to carry all the essential tools for most jobs, as well as some other items like multimeters, etc.

History Speedrun: Bull Metal

Bull Metal was founded in 1954 out of a barn in rural Connecticut. The company made a series of toolboxes, metal cabinets, electrical switchboard enclosures, storage cabinets, and more – all out of sheet metal.

The firm has now grown to a dedicated factory with 40,000+ square feet of floor space in Middletown, Connecticut. They build hundreds of products in a wide variety of sizes, styles, and colors – and importantly they still build them in the USA.

The Huckberry x Ford Toolbox

The Huckberry x Ford Toolbox is a new collaborative design, along with a series of other products, between popular outfitters Huckberry and the Ford Motor Co. It’s given a blue powder coat – the color most closely associated with Ford – and it has a retro-inspired design that’ll make it ideal for use with any vintage Ford.

As noted higher up, each of these toolboxes starts life as a stainless steel sheet of 22-gauge cold rolled steel. It’s then cut, shaped, and formed into the toolbox, with a full-length piano hinge provide uniform support for the toolbox lid.

On the front there’s a classic strike and catch latch, and there is a swivel handle on top for easy transport even when it’s full of tools and heavy. It measures in at 15” long x 7” wide x 5½” deep, which works out to 38.1 cm long × 17.78 cm wide × 13.97 cm deep.

You can now get one direct from the Huckberry store here, they come with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee.

Images courtesy of Huckberry