This is the Pro-Ject E1 Phono, it’s a turntable that’s made in Europe, and it’s widely considered one of the best affordable, entry-level turntables in the world – if not the best outright in that category.

The E1 has a clean, minimalist design that comes in either a Black, White, or a wood finish. Each comes with a removable transparent hinged cover, they can play either 33s or 45s, they’re fitted with an OM 5E cartridge, and it’s ready to plug into your speakers and play right out of the box.

Pro-Ject – A History Speedrun

Pro-Ject was founded in 1991 in Europe by Heinz Lichtenegger, many thought it foolish to launch a company that made record players just as the CD player was becoming the dominant format for home stereos and other music players.

As it turned out, Lichtenegger had been correct. Vinyl records remained popular, and actually grew in popularity over time within many sectors of the music world. Records and turntables offer a truly analogue listening experience far superior to cassette tapes, and arguably better than MP3s, with a warmer tone than CDs.

Pro-Ject now makes a series of turntables, all produced in Europe, with lower-cost models ranging right through to more high end designs. Perhaps most importantly, even the least expensive turntables that Pro-Ject makes are highly-regarded, offering a level of quality not usually found in the low three figures.

The Pro-Ject E1 Phono Turntable

The Pro-Ject E1 turntable is one of the company’s best-selling units and for good reason – it ticks all the boxes for the features you need without disappearing off the deep end into hardcore-audiophile-territory and jacking the price through the roof. Truth be told, in a blind listening test, almost no one can tell the difference.

The industrial design of the Pro-Ject E1 is exemplary, with a minimalist body that can be ordered in White, Black, or a wood tone. This allows the buyer to choose the color that will best match the decor of the room in which it will be placed.

It has an 8.6” tonearm with aluminum alloy tube and purpose-designed headshell, all handmade in Europe. It’s fitted with a pre-adjusted Ortofon OM 5E cartridge with elliptical stylus profile, so it can play records right out of the box.

The turntable has an 33/45 rpm electronic speed switch, an internal phono preamplifier, an ABS Polymer main platter, and a removable clear acrylic dust cover. It can also be paired with a matching-color set of Pro-Ject speakers from their model range here.

The Pro-Ject E1 Phono is being sold directly from the Pro-Ject Amazon shop here for $399 USD. When ordering be careful not to select the standard E1 (sans “Phono”) as it comes without the built-in phono preamplifier, which you will need if you don’t have an amplifier.

Images courtesy of Pro-Ject