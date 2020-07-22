The Barebones Railroad Lantern – 100+ Hours Of Camp Light On One Charge

This is the Barebones Railroad Lantern, it’s a durable metal lantern with a traditional seeded glass globe and a warm amber light output that can be turned up or down to provide as much or as little light as you need.
The design of the Railroad Lantern is based closely on traditional kerosene lanterns that have been a mainstay of campers, adventurers, and sailors for generations. Unlike the kerosene lantern this one has an internal 4400 mAh lithium-ion battery and 3.2 Watt warm Edison-style LED bulbs.
On the low power setting the Barebones Railroad Lantern can provide 35 Lumens of light for over 100 hours, and on the highest power setting it produces 200 Lumens for 3.5 hours. A USB cable is included for easy recharging, and it measures in at 5.85” wide by 12.81” tall with the handle up.
The soft amber light from the lantern is far preferable than the blinding white light we typically associate with LEDs, and the softer light is much better suited for use on camping trips, fishing expeditions, and other outdoor pursuits.
The team at Barebones designed the Railroad Lantern with a high handle to allow it to be easily hung from tree branches to give an overhead light source, and it has a metal frame that surrounds the glass globe to protect it.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is the new Huckberry X Timex Diver, an affordable, every day wearable watch designed to last for decades. The watch was made as a collaborative effort between well-known adventure outfitters Huckberry and American watchmaker…
The White M16 MGMC Half-Track was originally developed to fulfill an anti-aircraft role during WW2, with its M45 Quadmount of Browning M2 .50 caliber machine guns. It soon found favour with infantry troops thanks to…
This is the 1954 Dodge Firearrow II concept car, a design by Virgil Exner, the legendary design chief of the Chrysler Corporation. The 1950s were one of the most critical decades in the history of automobile…
This electric scrambler by Droog Moto started life as a Brammo Empulse R, one of the most important electric production motorcycles of the modern age. Electric motorcycles make a lot of sense for off-road use,…
The new Roland Sands [email protected]#K Luck Riding Boot is described by the team at RSD as a motorcycle race boot in disguise. It’s designed to provide excellent protection without leaving you looking like you got…