This is the Wolfbox, it’s a self-contained unit that can jump start your car, 4×4, or motorcycle and inflate its tires, all thanks to a built-in 59.2 Wh battery offering a peak current of 3000 amps.

The Wolfbox also has USB-C and USB-A ports and 160W DC continuous output. This allows it to operate as a 16,000 mAh mobile power bank able to charge smartphones, GPS units, tablets, and other devices when you’re off grid and many miles from the nearest power outlet.

Devices like this have become increasingly common in recent years, thanks in no small part to the proliferation of the high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that power them.

They’re particularly popular with overlanders, four-wheel drivers, cross country and adventure motorcyclists, and those who just want to be prepared for two of the most common reasons for breaking down – a flat tire or a dead battery.

The Wolfbox 3000A can inflate a standard pickup truck tire to highway-ready in a claimed 2.5 minutes – thanks to its 45 liter per minute pump rate. The device is said to operate down to -4°F, that’s -20ºC, and it has an IP64 rating.

For nighttime use and use in low light environments, the Wolfbox also has a built-in 400 lumen light, this is handy for providing illumination when pumping up a tire or jumping your vehicle battery – but it can also be used as a general roadside or campsite light if needed.

The air compressor unit comes with a series of adaptors, meaning it can also be used for everything from inflating camp beds and floatation devices like boats and inner tubes, to footballs, inflatable tents, and anything else you might need pumped up.

Images courtesy of Wolfbox