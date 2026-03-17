This is the Holtzman’s Survival Kit Paracord Grenade, in short, it’s a 48 piece survival kit all wrapped up in 45 ft of 550 paracord in the shape of a grenade.

It’s designed to be tossed into your backpack for hikes and camping trips as an emergency backup should you happen to find yourself in a survival situation and need to light a campfire, set up camp, signal for help, and maybe even catch some fish.

History Speedrun: Holtzman’s Gorilla Survival

Holtzman’s Gorilla Survival is a family-owned survival gear company founded by Nathan Holtzman. A lifelong outdoorsman, Holtzman spent years camping, trekking, and teaching his children wilderness skills before growing frustrated with the quality of gear available on the market.

After too many experiences with equipment that broke in the field, he launched his own company with the goal of offering reliable, well-made survival tools at accessible prices.

Holtzman’s Survival Kit Paracord Grenade

The 48-in-1 Paracord Grenade Wilderness Survival Kit from Holtzman’s Gorilla Survival was developed as a compact, all-in-one emergency survival kit for outdoor enthusiasts, be it hikers, campers, anglers, hunters, or overlanders. The kit packs over 48 survival tools into a grenade-shaped bundle wrapped in 45 feet of 550 military-grade paracord – itself a valuable tool in a survival situation.

The kit’s contents cover the core survival categories – fire, shelter, signaling, food, and first aid. It includes a ferro rod fire starter, flint striker, waterproof and stormproof matches, jute twine, and a firestarter whistle buckle for getting a flame going in any conditions. For signaling and navigation, there’s an LED flashlight, a compass, and a dog tag signal mirror.

Fishing and food acquisition are taken care of with 30 feet of 12 lb test fishing line, four hooks, and four split shot weights. The kit also contains a multi-tool pocket knife, a wire saw, a P38 military-style can opener, a razor blade, military-grade tripwire, aluminum foil, and a compressed towel tablet – tools chosen to cover everything from cutting and building to basic hygiene.

The kit also contains two safety pins, two bobby pins, two butterfly sutures, a needle and thread, electrical tape, two split rings, safety orange thin paracord, and a plastic ball. These pieces add some essential first aid ability and can also be used for general repairs.

The 550 military-grade paracord can comer in handy for lashing together simple shelters for protection from the elements, or raft making, it can also be used for snares and traps, and for general cordage and binding duties.

Although it’s often been copied, the original Survival Kit Paracord Grenade from Holtzman’s is still the best, and it’s available direct from the official Holtzman Amazon store here in two colorways.

Images courtesy of Holtzman’s Gorilla Survival