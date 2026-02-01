This is the new Exod POD-01 Air Station™ Shelter, it’s a heavy duty inflatable tent that can handle gale force winds, high altitude use, and accommodate up to four people while only weighing 9.5 kgs (20lbs).

The Air Station™ Shelter is part of a new generation of advanced inflatable shelters designed to offer plenty of space and top notch weather resistance, while still not weighing too much and remaining simple and quick to set up.

History Speedrun: Exod

Exod is a new French company based in Paris that specializes in the design and manufacturing of expedition grade shelters. Their patented tents are inflatable, this gives them excellent wind resistance as they can bend and flex with the gusts and you don’t need to worry about poles snapping or twisting.

We’re seeing an increasing number of higher-end tents like this turn to an inflatable design as it means you don’t need to carry tent poles, the tents are typically very lightweight for their size, then can be set up in a matter of 3-5 mins, and as noted above they perform well in high winds.

People often ask what happens if there is a leak, and the answer is that in the rare event that this happens, you simply patch it as you do with a bicycle tire and in a few minutes once the glue dries you’re good to go.

Exod currently has two tents in production, the larger POD-01 Air Station™ Shelter shown in this article, and the smaller one-person Monolith which can be set up both on the ground in the normal way, or suspended in the trees thanks to the supplied ultra-strong webbing, getting you up away from the creepy crawlies.

The Exod POD-01 Air Station™ Shelter

The Exod POD-01 Air Station™ is an inflatable, freestanding shelter built around an inflatable air structure rather than traditional tent poles. When deployed, it provides an internal floor area of 4.2 m² (approximately 45 sq ft) with a maximum interior height of 153 cm (around 60 inches).

Exod rates the shelter for 1 to 4 occupants, noting that it’s most comfortable for two people with gear, as they have plenty of space. The design offers more usable interior volume thanks to its vertical sidewalls, rather than the angled roof design common on most other tents.

Packed weight is quoted by Exod is 9.5 kgs (20 lbs) on the main POD-01, and the packed volume is 34 liters, with dimensions of 40 × 45 × 55 cm, while the separate carry bag dimensions are 25 × 35 × 64 cm. The shelter packs into a backpack-style carry bag with shoulder straps, and a manual hand pump is included for inflation.

The core structure relies on an inflatable construction design derived from kite-surf and inflatable water-sports tech, intended to balance rigidity, wind resistance, and packability. Setup and takedown are rapid, typically taking just a few minutes for an experienced owner.

Once set up, the tent has a removable wall organizer made from 210D nylon, designed to keep personal equipment and small items off the floor and accessible.

Exod makes a point of noting that that the POD-01 has been field tested in a range of environments, including wind conditions exceeding 90 km/h (56 mph) in Iceland and high-altitude use above 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) in the French Alps.

The POD-01 Air Station™ is now available to buy direct from Exod here in both white and black versions. Each tent comes with a wall organizer, hand pump, stakes, guy lines, a repair kit, and the backpack-style carry bag.

Images courtesy of Exod