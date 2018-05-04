Azio Retro Classic – The Traditional Mechanical Computer Keyboard Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

The Azio Retro Classic is a mechanical keyboard that uses tactile, “clicky” keys reminiscent of a vintage typewriter. Each key is an individual mechanical switch, with a central backlight LED for low-light use.

Each keyboard has a durable Zinc alloy chassis assembled and attached with hex bolts, with a genuine leather (or wood) surface, and there are four colorways on offer including Onyx, Posh, Artisan, and Elwood.

The internal battery is a large 6,000 mAh lithium ion unit that can last over a year on a single charge with the backlight off, or 1 to 2 months with the backlight on. Recharging is a simple matter of connecting the USB-C cable to the rear.

The Azio Retro Classic is ideally suited to garages, sheds, man caves, private offices, and other areas where cheap plastic computer components feel out of place.

