Azio Retro Classic – The Traditional Mechanical Computer Keyboard

The Azio Retro Classic is a mechanical keyboard that uses tactile, “clicky” keys reminiscent of a vintage typewriter. Each key is an individual mechanical switch, with a central backlight LED for low-light use.
Each keyboard has a durable Zinc alloy chassis assembled and attached with hex bolts, with a genuine leather (or wood) surface, and there are four colorways on offer including Onyx, Posh, Artisan, and Elwood.
The internal battery is a large 6,000 mAh lithium ion unit that can last over a year on a single charge with the backlight off, or 1 to 2 months with the backlight on. Recharging is a simple matter of connecting the USB-C cable to the rear.
The Azio Retro Classic is ideally suited to garages, sheds, man caves, private offices, and other areas where cheap plastic computer components feel out of place.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The new Icon 1000 Truant 2 Boots are a follow up to the hugely popular first series of Truant footwear, that brought daily wearability and genuine EN 13634:2015 certified safety. The Truant 2 features built-in D3O ankle protection armor with a hard-wearing full-grain leather upper, an engineered lasting board, a leather shifter pad, a lace…
Read More
The Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow is a new shell color option for the popular full face, a helmet that’s quickly becoming a de facto choice in the sub-$200 retro category. The Gringo costs just $149.95 USD – this is affordable for almost everyone. And unlike 3/4 face helmets that are common in the world of…
Read More
250 London is a two-person company based out of the English capital city that specializes in creating unique motocross, mountain bike, and flat track gear. These jerseys are new for 2018, and each can be ordered with your own surname and racing number on the back – you just choose the option at checkout and…
Read More
Bohemian Guitars is a small Atlanta-based company with South African founders, they became enamored with the homemade guitars that were being created in the poorer communities of South Africa and decided to bring the concept to the rest of the world. Each of their metal bodied guitars is made by hand, the wooden fret board…
Read More
Bowtex is a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the most advanced motorcyclist underlayers in the world – although some might scoff at the idea of Kevlar underwear, the benefits of having over 90% of your skin covered with the highly abrasion resistant material suddenly makes a lot of sense when you find yourself sliding…
Read More
The new Ray-Ban Blaze Shooter sunglasses are based on the original design, which itself was a new take on the legendary Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses. The most obvious difference between the two models are the acetate brow bar and circular central brace on the Shooter. The Blaze Shooter uses flat shield lens construction in place of…
Read More