Ashley Watson Cardington Baselayer Reading time: about 1 minute. British

Clothing

Design

Gear

The Cardington Baselayer by Ashley Watson is designed to go under your motorcycle jacket on those cold autumn and winter rides, it’s constructed from an extremely dense 400g/m² Star Supima Cotton interlock jersey to trap in heat and cut out wind chill.

There’s grip-tape around the hem to stop the sleeves riding up when you’re reaching forward to the handlebars, and the sleeves are deliberately cut long and tight to ensure a snug fit.

The cotton is produced by the first mill to spin cotton in the UK for 50 years, and each Cardington Baselayer is 100% made in England.

Buy Here